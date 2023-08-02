Big Brother live feeds provide a free option for BB25 cast

The Big Brother live feeds are now available to anyone with a computer.

And the best part is that the live feeds are now free.

Big Brother fans will have new ways to keep up with the BB25 cast playing the game.

There are 16 new people on the BB25 cast, all wanting to win the $750,000 prize.

New episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays this summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This will also be the longest-running season of Big Brother to date, with the houseguests competing for 100 days.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also released a full house tour, which provided an early look at the odd additions to the game.

How can fans watch Big Brother live feeds for free?

Pluto TV will carry five channels dedicated to the Big Brother live feeds.

The website for Pluto TV requires no login or password, making it extremely easy to use.

On Pluto TV, four different channels will give access to a house camera. And the fifth channel will showcase those four channels combined on one screen.

This is similar to how the Big Brother live feeds work on Paramount+ — it is just a new place to view the feeds.

Paramount+ will still provide regular coverage, and the streaming service will remain commercial-free.

Fans should know that the Big Brother live feeds are delayed on the first night, so keep that in mind when loading up Pluto TV or Paramount+.

More information on Big Brother 25

The Summer 2023 season marks the 25th installment of Big Brother USA.

The series had three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and an online version called Big Brother: Over The Top.

Since this is an anniversary of sorts for the franchise, expect many ties to past seasons and houseguests.

On opening night, three former houseguests will be featured in a segment that reveals what happened to the Big Brother house.

Producers already released early BB25 footage to help spur interest in the new season.

And there are changes in the Big Brother schedule that will take place during Fall 2023 on CBS. Here is a breakdown of the BB25 episode schedule for TV.

Inside the #BB25 🏠. Which room is your favorite?? pic.twitter.com/cD22sotmgB — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2023

As a reminder, the season premiere debuts on August 2. Episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+ throughout the summer and fall.

Past seasons of the show are also available for streaming, where former players who pop up during BB25 can be seen playing the game.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.