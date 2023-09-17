Big Brother winner announces devastating loss

Andy Herren from Big Brother 15 revealed that his mom has died.

Big Brother fans got to meet Andy during the 2013 season.

The energetic member of the BB15 cast also posts about new seasons of the show on social media.

But his latest Instagram update was about his personal life, where he revealed the sad news.

“It is through tears and a shattered heart that I announce my mom’s passing,” Andy began his post.

He also shared a series of photos featuring himself and his mom.

Andy Herren shares the loss of his mom

“She was my best friend and my biggest supporter, and I feel lost knowing that I can no longer call her on a daily basis to talk about everything and nothing,” Andy wrote about his mom.

“I am devastated, but I also know that she is now at peace, which is what is important. She was loved by many and she had so much love to give, especially to animals. Her dogs were her everything. My world is emptier but my heart is filled with a lifetime of memories that will never diminish. I love you, mom,” reads the rest of Andy’s post.

Big Brother alums offer their support to Andy Herren

Many Big Brother alums have shared their support of Andy.

Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 left him a note. She wrote about how much Andy’s mom supported him. She also revealed that Andy’s mom had been a supporter of hers through some difficult times.

Amanda played Big Brother in the same season as Andy.

Gina Marie Zimmerman from their season also left Andy a not. GinaMarie wrote about how Andy’s mom would send her a Christmas care package for years.

“My heart hurts so much. I love u guys so much,” GinaMarie wrote.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly also left a note saying that Andy was in her thoughts and prayers.

Andy also received messages from Big Brother alums Britney Haynes, Hannah Chaddha, and many others.

Just from his comment decision alone, it is clear that Andy is very loved by the Big Brother family.

Below are just a few of the messages of support people have left on Andy’s post.

Many former Big Brother players have left Andy Herren messages on social media. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Instagram

Andy’s season of Big Brother (Season 15) is available for streaming on Paramount+.

