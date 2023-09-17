Big Brother 25 jury: A look at how new format works for BB25 cast

The Big Brother 25 jury will look and feel a bit different.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed a change from recent seasons. And it shocked the BB25 cast.

Recent seasons have used nine houseguests as the jury.

When it gets down to 11 people left in the game, Julie usually lets them know they have at least made it to the jury.

But Big Brother is doing a flashback to how the jury was constructed many years ago.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



Instead of nine people, the BB25 jury will only have seven people.

When does the Big Brother 25 jury begin forming?

A Double Eviction episode is coming up on September 21.

Two people will get sent home on that episode, taking the show down to nine houseguests.

Everyone who survives the September 21 episode will have made it to at least the jury house.

Getting to the jury stage has benefits because it guarantees better stipend checks from the Big Brother producers.

Everyone on the Big Brother 25 cast gets paid to play the game, but the checks increase in dollar value for the houseguests who make it deeper into the season.

Those payments are why some players seem so content with only making it to the jury house each season. Sometimes, some people don’t even seem to be trying to win. Bowie Jane might fit that category on the BB25 cast.

Blue talks about missing home..



Blue: My daughter…my child…



Cirie: Blue, Imma stop you right there. I've been in this house for almost 50 days.



Blue: My pet! 🤣#bb25 pic.twitter.com/s4CIdkxuh4 — 🐱 Blue's Daughter (@SmegTheSim) September 17, 2023

More on the Big Brother 25 jury

Jury members get sequestered at a California mansion when evicted from the Big Brother house.

The rest of their time is spent hanging out by the pool, chatting with other jury members, and relaxing until finale night.

During the season finale, the seven jury members vote on who they think should win the $750,000 prize.

A bitter jury can sway finale night, which is something Paul Abrahamian found out after he dominated most of Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 19.

The final episode of Big Brother 25 is on November 9, when the BB25 cast takes the stage with Julie.

During October, jury segments will become part of some episodes.

And a Jury Battle Back Competition may take place to give someone a second shot at winning Big Brother 2023.

#BB25 Felicia has put together that Jared was one of the last people to go to HN when the fight was going down. And that must mean he was upset because everyone in there was flipping the vote.

Fe: so Jared and Cirie wanted me to go? And telling me they had my back?

Meme: mmhhmm. pic.twitter.com/vdl9rm8Sbr — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 17, 2023

Here is the updated Big Brother 25 episode schedule. It includes a Double Eviction, Tuesday episodes, and a change to Sundays that many fans dislike.

On the topic of things Big Brother fans dislike, one BB25 houseguest is very despised now.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.