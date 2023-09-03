Big Brother 25 cast members all get paid

The Big Brother 25 cast members can each earn a lot of money this season.

Though they are cut off from the outside world, the Big Brother houseguests get compensated for playing the game.

And it’s not just the Big Brother 25 winner who will leave the stage with a nice paycheck.

This November, the BB25 winner goes home with a $750,000 prize.

The BB25 runner-up also gets a nice $75,000 prize.

And America will vote for their favorite houseguest – who will get $50,000 for making the show exciting.

Last season, Taylor Hale won Big Brother 24 and also got named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

There are Big Brother stipends for the BB25 cast members

The Big Brother stipends go to houseguests for each week they spend in the game.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a former houseguest revealed what they took home from their season.

If the payments have remained the same, the BB25 cast members take home a stipend of $1,000 per week.

That’s a pay rate for the time spent in the Big Brother house, and it can add up fast for the people who make the BB25 jury.

Once a person has been sent home, then the paychecks stop.

Getting sent home before the jury phase means making less money for the summer and fall.

But if a houseguest makes it to the jury house, they continue getting a Big Brother stipend until the finale date.

While no houseguest has openly stated that the Big Brother stipends are a great reason to survive until the jury, this could be why some players want to stick around.

It’s possible that with the cost of living increasing around the country, the producers increased the Big Brother 25 stipends, but that information has not been stated.

