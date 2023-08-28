Big Brother 26: Applications are open, what it could mean

Applications for Big Brother 26 are already pen.

This is earlier than usual. But it hints at positive things for the BB26 cast.

“Big Brother is now accepting applications for season 26!” reads the message posted on the casting site.

A note on the page also indicates that every applicant needs to apply online.

Is that a hint that the casting director is looking at a quick turnaround to form the BB26 cast?

Sign up for our newsletter!

With the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, CBS might need a new season to arrive quickly.

Thoughts on the early Big Brother 26 applications

Rumors about a winter season of Big Brother began surfacing at the beginning of the Writers Strike.

With no new episodes of scripted comedies or dramas, CBS has relied heavily on reality and game shows.

Big Brother 25 received an extended season. The BB25 cast is participating in the longest season in history.

And the new season of Survivor has 90-minute episodes. It debuts in September 2023.

After the fall shows end, CBS will have to roll out new content this winter to keep viewership numbers up.

This would be the perfect opportunity to start a new season of Big Brother during the cold winter months.

Having the BB26 begin playing the game in January could be a nice treat for Big Brother fans.

No matter when the new season debuts, it’s a positive sign about the franchise that producers are already working on the BB26 cast.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Jared Fields told Blue Kim his secret on the Big Brother live feeds.

It was an odd game move by Jared, who decided to tease Blue about the information for weeks.

Some fans feel that Jared is the worst Big Brother player the show has seen in a long time.

Even having his mom in the house (Cirie Fields) doesn’t keep him from making big mistakes in the game. One theory is that the presence of his mom is harming his chance of winning Big Brother.

Could fans give Cirie or Jared a chance to play for a new power?

A new twist involving the BB Power of Invincibility has been introduced to the game, and it has a chance to shake things up over two weeks.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Additional coverage is available on the live feeds through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.