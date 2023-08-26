NCIS Season 21 update on production, strikes

NCIS Season 21 remains in a holding pattern at CBS.

The good news for fans is that the network ordered a new season of its hit drama.

The 20th season of NCIS was extremely successful, continuing the trend of great ratings.

It was a quick decision from the network to renew a show that continues to dominate its time slot.

But after the renewal was announced, the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And soon after the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA (the actors and actresses) also went on strike.

A warning that time is running out on salvaging new seasons of television shows went out in early August.

The longer the strikes take, the harder it becomes to get episodes completed in time to air this television season.

And the latest news makes it sound like things are not close to a resolution.

A new meeting happened between the Writers Guild and four of the biggest studio heads this past week.

The result is that the two sides may have made steps to get closer to a new deal. But there is a huge gap that remains.

“The companies’ counteroffer is neither nothing, nor nearly enough,” states a press release from the WGA.

“We will continue to advocate for proposals that fully address our issues rather than accept half measures like those mentioned above and other proposals not listed here,” the WGA elaborated.

Below is a diagram the WGA released to explain the estimated cost of enacting their proposal. That cost is compared to the annual revenues of the major studios.

What we’re asking for is fair and reasonable, remember that. #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/18gbF6cS9d — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) August 25, 2023

Where does NCIS Season 21 currently stand?

New episodes of NCIS are not close to being released.

Even with full-season episode orders by CBS, work has been suspended indefinitely on NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

Work cannot continue on the shows until both strikes have ended.

And even if the WGA comes to terms, the actors and actresses must agree to a separate deal before filming begins.

The Fall 2023 television season has been lost for most shows. This means no new episodes of NCIS will arrive this fall.

Time is also ticking down on preparing content for the winter or spring of 2024. The landscape may still be filled with reality and game shows.

As for new content, CBS is rolling out fresh seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

A new Survivor advertisement also showcases the new castaways and an official start date.

While everyone waits for the studios, the WGA, and SAG-AFTRA to come to terms, older episodes of NCIS and its spin-offs are available for streaming.

NCIS is streaming on Pararmount+.