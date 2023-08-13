NCIS: A warning was given about salvaging Season 21

The time to “salvage” new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i may be running out.

The ongoing Hollywood strikes were addressed by a producer with some unique insight.

Warren Leight, a former executive producer and showrunner for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, made an intriguing social media post.

Having helped construct two successful primetime dramas, Warren is knowledgeable when addressing schedules.

And Warren’s outlook has provided hints at a grim outlook and the possibility that hit shows could get delayed even further than fans had thought.

For NCIS fans who haven’t heard the news yet, the writers (WGA) and actors (SAG-AFTRA) are on strike to land better contracts with the studios.

A grim outlook for NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3

“Today many network dramas would have begun shooting their 4th episode of the fall season,” Warren wrote on August 8.

His post hinted heavily at how behind the networks were at producing new episodes.

“If the strike were somehow to end by Labor Day, and shooting were to begin in early fall, the networks might be able to salvage a 13 episode season,” Warren continued.

Labor Day arrives on Monday, September 4, and that day is quickly coming up on the calendar. Assuming an agreement was reached before then, people could return to work this fall on episodes ready to air in the winter and spring.

Reading between the lines, Warren is also stating that time has run out on filming full seasons.

“The clock keeps ticking,” Warren ominously finished his tweet.

A follower asked Warren how long it takes to write an episode and how that could impact filming.

“Normally the writers room opens up 5 weeks before shooting begins. That could be condensed for a shorter season,” Warren replied.

Warren’s post underscores that even if the strike ends soon, there will be a delay before filming can begin.

A tweet by Warren Leight shines a light on Hollywood schedules. Pic credit: @warrenleightTV/Twitter

A new season of NCIS is in danger

The Writers Strike has passed 100 days, with no end in sight.

Negotiations between the two sides have broken down, and it’s unclear when another meeting will occur.

And while a new season of NCIS was already ordered, no work has been done on new episodes for Fall 2023 or Spring 2024.

