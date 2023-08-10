Big Brother, Survivor alums star on new Challenge: USA season

A new season of The Challenge: USA features many faces from Big Brother and Survivor.

The show arrives with a two-part season premiere on August 10 and 13.

Cassidy Clark from Survivor 43 and Ameerah Jones from Big Brother 24 are just two of the recognizable names on the cast.

And for August, new episodes will air each Sunday and Thursday night.

The schedule features only Thursday nights when September arrives, and all episodes will debut on CBS.

Once an episode has aired, it will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The show itself is a spinoff of The Challenge on MTV, where a large group of contestants compete in challenges for a nice prize pool.

Survivor alums on The Challenge: USA 2

Below is the list of former Survivor players who are taking part in the second season of The Challenge: USA.

The group includes Chris Underwood, who won Survivor: Edge of Extinction, and Michele Fitzgerald, who won Survivor: Kaôh Rōng.

Cassidy Clark from Survivor 43

Chanelle Howell from Survivor 42

Chris Underwood from Survivor: Edge of Extinction (winner)

Desi Williams from Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Michaela Bradshaw from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers

Michele Fitzgerald from Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (winner) and Survivor: Winners at War

Sebastian Noel from Survivor: Ghost Island

Images of the players are also shared below.

These former #Survivor castaways are ready to dig deep in #TheChallengeUSA house!💪🏽 See if they can bring the heat Thursday, August 10th for the Season 2 premiere of @TheChallenge on @CBS!🔥 pic.twitter.com/BKpXeukPH5 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) July 11, 2023

Big Brother alums on The Challenge: USA 2

Nine people from Big Brother are participating in Season 2 of The Challenge: USA.

Some of these Big Brother alums have appeared on a version of The Challenge before – like Paulie Calafiore and Josh Martinez.

And Tyler Crispen has appeared on Big Brother two times in the past.

Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23

Alyssa Snider from Big Brother 24

Ameerah Jones from Big Brother 24

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat from Big Brother 20

Josh Martinez from Big Brother 19 (winner)

Monte Taylor from Big Brother 24

Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother 18

Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23

Tyler Crispen from Big Brother 20 (runner-up) and Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22)

A group photo of the Big Brother alums is shared below.

Do one of these #BigBrother alums have the key to secure #TheChallengeUSA champion title?🔑👀 See for yourself Thursday, August 10th for the Season 2 premiere of @TheChallenge on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/Wg06H8yTUQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2023

The Challenge: USA 2 airs on CBS Thursday at 10/9c and Sunday at 9/8c.