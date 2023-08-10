Who is Ameerah Jones on The Challenge: USA 2 cast?

The Challenge: USA 2 cast features stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Survivor attempting to conquer the competition series, which originated on MTV.

While the first season featured only CBS reality TV stars, the second has added a unique element to the show’s cast.

Joining the CBS stars will be individuals who became famous from MTV shows, including The Real World and Are You The One? before they went on The Challenge.

While some may act as mentors to the newcomers, it seems like it could also make things more challenging for the group of rookies trying to win the spinoff show.

However, there will be several competitors who got their starts on CBS and have done one or more seasons of The Challenge to potentially help the rookies, including Big Brother alum Josh Martinez and Paulie Calafiore.

Ameerah Jones is on The Challenge: USA 2 as a rookie from their show, looking for the right alliance and strategies to advance far in the game.

Who is Ameerah Jones on The Challenge: USA 2?

Ameerah Jones is a 32-year-old reality TV star and content designer from Westminster, Maryland. She made her debut as a houseguest on CBS’ Big Brother 24.

During her BB introduction, she revealed she worked remotely for Google in a “dream job” and had traveled to 34 countries.

Ameerah also revealed she was raised by a single mother who had her at age 17. She said that her family’s experiences helped her become the strong and resilient person she is.

She was among the early success stories during the competition show, but things soon changed as she became a target for an alliance known as the Leftovers. Ameerah was evicted in Week 3 of the game, ending her time in the Big Brother house.

The former BB contestant joins rookies including Amazing Race’s Luis Colon, Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen, and Survivor’s Cassidy Clark on The Challenge: USA 2 cast.

“I’m ready to take on #TheChallengeUSA when it returns to @cbstv THURS AUG 10 🔥,” Ameerah said in a post announcing her arrival to the show in July 2023.

“Big Brother has taught me to not trust anybody. Only trust myself, so that’s how I’m going into this game,” she said in a USA 2 promotional video.

She also mentioned she “trusted the wrong people” while on the CBS competition show and should’ve aligned with others. She’ll have several castmates from her BB season on The Challenge: USA 2 with Monte Taylor and Alyssa Snider.

In describing herself, Ameerah said she’s not mean or cold but just “super direct” in communicating with others.

Where can you follow Ameerah on social media?

The Challenge: USA 2 cast members appear primarily on Instagram and Twitter. Ameerah has an official Instagram with the handle @ameerous, with 17,000 followers and 67 posts.

While she doesn’t have as many posts as some of her castmates, she has some great content from her travels. Ameerah shared photos of herself visiting Mississippi, Florida, Switzerland, and Italy, among other locations.

In the carousel below, she had some fun in snaps of herself visiting the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Ameerah visited the gorgeous Sedona, Arizona, in another carousel featuring photos and videos.

The former Big Brother star indicated she was “chasing dopamine” while at the scenic location, showing visuals of herself touring the beautiful area.

Ameerah doesn’t appear to have any other social media she uses, like Twitter or TikTok, but that could always change.

Fans can get caught up on Ameerah’s appearance in Big Brother 24 by watching the season’s episodes on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

She’ll debut in The Challenge: USA 2, which premieres Thursday, August 10 on CBS. Episodes will also be available on Paramount Plus for streaming to see Ameerah’s performance during the competition show.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.