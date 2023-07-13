The Challenge: USA 2 trailer confirms Tyler Crispen’s showmance with castmate, Angela Rummans shows support

The unveiling of The Challenge: USA 2 trailer revealed footage of what’s on the way for the second installment of CBS’ reality TV show, and it includes intense competition, serious drama, and a potential steamy showmance.

About the showmance, a particular scene in the trailer may have caught viewers’ attention ahead of the premiere episode.

It features two castmates locking lips, seemingly during a night out at a club or other venue during the spinoff season.

Based on the footage, one of those castmates is Big Brother star Tyler Crispen, who also appears briefly in a confessional interview scene hinting at his situation.

As BB fans know, Tyler was previously linked to his co-star on the CBS reality TV show, Angela Rummans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The other cast member he’s making out with isn’t fully revealed in the USA 2 trailer, but based on previous spoilers and online rumors, many fans have a pretty good idea of who it is.

Tyler Crispen is among the rookies in The Challenge: USA 2

Tyler Crispen, 28, is a two-time Big Brother Houseguest, appearing first on Season 20 and later on the 2020 Big Brother: All-Stars season.

He now makes his way onto The Challenge, or at least CBS’ version of the popular MTV competition series, where he’s among first-time players. Others include Survivor’s Chris Underwood, Amazing Race’s Luis Colon, and BB’s Ameerah Jones.

Several individuals popped up in The Challenge: USA 2 trailer, which dropped this week. Tyler is featured as one of the BB stars giving sound bites.

“I’m not giving into temptation. Not this time,” Tyler says in the trailer just before his makeout scene is shown.

Soon after that quick scene, there’s a tease of another showmance, or at least a “crush” involving Tori Deal and rookie Sebastian Noel from Survivor: Ghost Island.

Spoilers brought rumors about Tyler’s hookup

Weeks ago, when filming was taking place for The Challenge: USA 2, spoiler accounts dropped early details of what was going on during the spinoff season.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Tyler was in a showmance with Alyssa Snider, who he seems to be locking lips with during a nighttime scene in the trailer.

Much like Tyler had a notable showmance on Big Brother, so did Alyssa. Her showmance was during Season 24 with castmate Kyle Capener, but they split up in January, and Alyssa has clearly moved on with Tyler in USA 2.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Tyler’s ex, Angela Rummans, has also moved on with a new boyfriend with whom she frequently posts photos and videos on social media.

Angela appeared in the first season of The Challenge: USA, where she reached the final but was disqualified due to not attempting to perform one of the required tasks. She’s since revealed she has no interest in returning to The Challenge.

It appears Angela and Tyler are still on amicable terms, as Angela showed her ex-fiance support after he shared his USA 2 cast photo on Instagram.

Pic credit: @tylercrispen2/Instagram

As seen above, Angela left multiple clapping hands emojis, and Tyler received positive comments from his new Challenge castmates Tori, Johnny Bananas, and Josh Martinez.

Right now, it’s unknown what Tyler and Alyssa’s situation is. Neither Alyssa nor Tyler has posted any recent photos suggesting they’re together after filming, but more details may come as the spinoff episodes arrive.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.