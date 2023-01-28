Big Brother fans react to Kyle and Alyssa from BB24 breaking up

The Big Brother 24 showmance between Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider came to an end this week.

Taking to social media, Kyle shared a message about the breakup, ending their relationship for a second time.

When they were members of the BB24 cast, Kyle and Alyssa started up a showmance that was brought to an end due to drama about Kyle’s suspicions that a Cookout 2.0 was forming.

The couple got back together in the real world shortly after the season finale and then began vacationing around the world.

Recently, Kyle and Alyssa shared photos of their stops in France and Italy, with the pair frequently exchanging messages of love online.

It seems that something has come between them that forced this breakup to take place, and now Big Brother fans are responding to it all.

Big Brother fans react to the BB24 breakup

There are a lot of Big Brother fans who are curious about what went wrong that lead to this latest breakup. Kyle and Alyssa were acting like they were madly in love during their long trip through Europe, so this news was a bit surprising to some people.

Other fans were pretty frustrated by the whole situation.

We endure these embarrassing cam talks from Kyle and ruined an alliance just for them to break up. He’s truly the worst #bb24



pic.twitter.com/hVRy6IWI3r — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@lyndashinobi) January 27, 2023

More Big Brother fans respond to the end of Kylyssa

There has been another group of Big Brother fans who have reacted in their own ways to the news.

One fan alluded to the problems that Kyle had inside the game.

I wonder why Kyle and Alyssa broke up, what’s a deal breaker if racism isn’t #bb24 pic.twitter.com/gytPaPOHsu — Tricie ❤️ (@Triciejay) January 27, 2023

Another fan joked about how devoted some of the Kylyssa fans were to the couple and how they felt it was a lifelong romance.

Those insane Kyle Alyssa shippers really thought they did something spending so much money for their Europe vacation only for them to break up as a result #BB24 pic.twitter.com/BrP5eNBGFB — michael (@DWTS_BB) January 26, 2023

And then there are those fans who have some jokes to make about what will happen next for the two former houseguests.

More Big Brother news

Former AFH winner Nicole Anthony is having a lot of fun outside of reality television. Nicole is looking for a wedding venue after getting engaged not too long ago.

For fans who are hoping to compete for that big $750,000 prize, the producers want more BB25 applicants. The new season should get started in late June or early July of 2023.

There has also been some news about other members of the BB24 cast that shared the house with Kyle and Alyssa.

Daniel Durston went after Janelle Pierzina, failing in his attempt to make her look bad. It was the latest bad press that he brought to himself, despite his continued claims that he doesn’t read social media.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.