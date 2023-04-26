The Challenge rumors: USA Season 2 spoilers reveal castmates in showmance during filming

The rumor mill is up and running at full steam on Season 2 of The Challenge USA as reports emerge that two castmates have hooked up during filming.

As The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive on Paramount Plus, several competitors from the spinoff show, The Challenge: USA, are featured, including Danny McCray, Sarah Lacina, and Ben Driebergen.

That first season of the CBS spinoff show featured reality TV stars from Big Brother, Amazing Race, Survivor, and Love Island.

The second installment in the series will bring more of the same, although Love Islanders aren’t part of the cast.

It’ll also feature stars from MTV’s The Challenge, as Monsters and Critics recently reported about USA 2 elimination spoilers involving some of these individuals.

There are also rumors swirling about a showmance that is taking place during filming, which could raise some eyebrows amongst fans of Big Brother.

Potential showmance revealed in The Challenge: USA 2 filming

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast features notable MTV stars, including Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Paulie Calafiore, and Cory Wharton.

Also returning for the spinoff are Josh Martinez, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Amanda Garcia, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Fessy, a former Big Brother star, has been involved in more than a few hookups and showmances during his Challenge career, with Tori, Amanda, and Michele among them. In Ride or Dies, he had cuddle sessions, or hookups, with Michele and Laurel Stucky and a few rookies.

However, based on recent spoilers online from @GamerVev on Twitter, two newcomers to the show have been hooking up on USA Season 2. They are Big Brother’s Alyssa Snider and Tyler Crispen.

The latest showmance reveal could point towards a Big Brother alliance operating on the show to try to advance far into the season.

From Big Brother, the cast has Fessy, Josh, Alyssa, Tyler, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, and Monte Taylor. As of this writing, all of those cast members are still believed to be competing in the game.

CBS stars previously had spotlight showmances on Big Brother

Both Alyssa and Tyler Crispen previously appeared in seasons of Big Brother, making them easy additions to this USA cast. Ironically, they were each featured in showmances on seasons of BB.

Tyler, 28, initially appeared in Big Brother 20, where he had a relationship with castmate Angela Rummans, which fell apart within the past year or so. Tyler finished that season of BB as a runner-up to Kaycee Clark, who’s since become a Challenge champion.

Challenge fans saw Tyler’s ex Angela in the first season of The Challenge: USA. She reached the final but was disqualified after failing to attempt an overnight checkpoint. Since then, she revealed she is uninterested in any reality TV, including The Challenge. She also appears to be dating someone new based on her social media.

Alyssa, 25, was featured in a more recent showmance. She was in Big Brother Season 24, where she developed feelings for castmate Kyle Capener. Monsters and Critics reported that Kyle and Alyssa ended things this past January after four months of dating.

“With a heavy heart Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart.” Kyle shared in an Instagram Story, mentioning it was a decision made together with “love and consideration for each others mental health.”

“I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life. Healing that needs to be done on my own,” Kyle shared, referring to racial comments he made inside the Big Brother house.

At the time, he also asked that fans respect their privacy regarding the split. Several months later, Alyssa and Tyler seem to have moved on, potentially finding romance with one another in front of The Challenge cameras.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA 2 premiere date is TBA.