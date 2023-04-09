The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers reveal alternates and another MTV OG in cast

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are continuing to present what the cast for the spinoff show could look like as episodes are about to start filming.

Initially, Monsters and Critics reported that cast members were leaving for the filming location a few days ago. That brought many names with it, believed to be headed out for the show.

On Saturday, Monsters and Critics reported about the additional stars from USA Season 1 and more rookies rumored to be in the cast.

However, things are constantly changing when it comes to the insiders getting their information, and with that, the cast of USA 2 is changing.

Initially, it appeared there would be multiple CBS stars from the spinoff’s first season, but now they may merely be alternates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2, including potential cast members for the show.

Another MTV OG joins the cast for The Challenge: USA 2 season

Based on an update to a forum thread from the generally-reliable Challenge spoiler Pink Rose, one of the MTV OGs has joined The Challenge: USA 2.

Former Road Rules star Darrell Taylor, 43, is revealed as part of the cast, joining other MTV OGs such as KellyAnne Judd, Jonna Mannion, Johnny Bananas, and Wes Bergmann.

Darrell is a four-time Challenge champion and has appeared in the recent MTV Ride or Dies season along with partner Veronica Portillo.

He also appeared on the recently unveiled spinoff, The Challenge: World Championship, and previously on All Stars 3, both on Paramount Plus.

The Road Rules alum competed in the final in his four seasons and won in each: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat. Those first three wins were in a team format, while his fourth came alongside rookie competitor Aviv Melmed.

Darrell has appeared on six MTV seasons since that but has failed to reach the final in any of them. However, he got to the final in the shorter All Stars 1 and 2 seasons, finishing as a runner-up to Yes Duffy in the first season.

CBS stars moved to alternate status for USA 2

In addition to the update that Darrell is part of the main cast, Vevmo forum spoilers show that several individuals are now listed in the “alternate” cast member category.

They include The Challenge: USA Season 1’s Kyland Young, Cinco Holland, and Cayla Platt. Additionally, rookies Hannah Chaddha (Big Brother), Lulu Gonzalez (Amazing Race), and Joseph Abdin (Big Brother) are rumored alternates.

An Instagram post via @challengefan888 shows what the cast is currently believed to be, with four open spots showing for the main cast.

A look at the rumored cast for The Challenge: USA Season 2. Pic credit: @challengefan888/Instagram

Alternate cast members generally travel to the filming location and stay around if a main cast member needs to be replaced.

Viewers saw this happen in the recent Ride or Dies, as Aneesa Ferreira got a brand new partner in Jordan Wisely. Also, rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez joined the cast as alternates who were ready to compete.

There have yet to be any replacement situations on the current spinoff, The Challenge: World Championship, but the All Stars spinoff seasons have featured several.

More spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2 are likely to arrive with filming getting underway, including eliminations, format, and location.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.