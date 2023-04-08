The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers: Additional rookies and returning CBS stars revealed for cast

The Challenge: USA Season 2 is about to begin filming, and online spoilers give fans an idea of which cast members they might see in the competition.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the many MTV Challenge stars in the cast, several returning USA Season 1 stars, and a few rookies.

There were no winners from the first season of the spinoff returning, but several of the MTV stars are former champions of the competition series.

Along with that previous report, many more rookies have been revealed, along with several more returning competitors from USA Season 1.

As of this writing, the cast members’ names are speculative, and things could change once filming begins.

This report will contain spoilers regarding potential cast members appearing in the upcoming spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2.

More rookies and CBS stars appearing in The Challenge USA 2

While USA Season 1 featured only stars from CBS reality TV shows, Season 2 is adding major MTV stars, including former show winners Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, and Jonna Mannion.

Additionally, Amanda Garcia, Paulie Calafiore, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, KellyAnne Judd, Michele Fitzgerald, Cory Wharton, and Josh Martinez are part of the cast.

There will be a small group of returning players from CBS’ first season of The Challenge: USA. They’ll include Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, and Alyssa Lopez. Additionally, Cinco Holland and finalists Desi Williams and Cayla Platt are rumored to appear.

As for new rookies, this cast will be stacked with them. Monsters and Critics reported only four in our previous report. However, there are many more now revealed via the Vevmo forum thread.

Big Brother’s Alyssa Snider and Tyler Crispen, Survivor’s Cassidy Clark and Chris Underwood, as well as Amazing Race’s Lulu Gonzalez and Luis Colon, are set to appear.

Previous rookies mentioned included Big Brother stars Monte Taylor and Hanna Chaddha, Survivor’s Chanelle Howell, and Amazing Race’s Dusty Harris.

The Instagram post below shows the latest rumored cast members for The Challenge: USA 2.

What is the theme of The Challenge: USA 2?

As of this writing, details are scarce beyond the potential cast members’ names and the fact they are leaving to begin filming. A filming location isn’t yet revealed.

However, it appears that the spinoff show will again be hosted by the longtime host of The Challenge, TJ Lavin.

Regarding a format or theme, could this spinoff season be similar to the World Championship, where Legends are paired with newer players? It could also have a Fresh Meat or War of the Worlds vibe.

As of this writing, the number of cast members revealed on the Vevmo forum is 28, with 12 of them MTV vets, six from the first USA season, and 10 rookies. However, several cast members revealed by the spoilers could be alternates.

Filming is expected to take six to seven weeks before a champion or champions are crowned, and then episodes go into editing and production.

The Challenge: World Championship is currently airing on Paramount Plus with six episodes remaining. Following that, The Challenge: All Stars 4 is expected to arrive on Paramount Plus possibly a month or so afterward.

A release date for The Challenge: USA Season 2 has yet to be revealed, but it seems likely before the end of the year as the franchise continues to release spinoffs.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA 2 is TBA.