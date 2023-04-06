The Challenge gets MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations, including Best Reality On-Screen Team

MTV’s The Challenge will be among the nominees for the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating the best of television and film, including reality TV, game shows, and talk shows.

The Challenge recently wrapped up airing episodes for Season 38, known as Ride or Dies, which featured cast members teaming up with someone they had a unique or strong bond with.

Ultimately, the season was won by multi-time competitors and frenemies Devin Walker and Tori Deal, as each got their first win on the show.

They bested finalists, including seven-time winner Johnny Bananas with Nany Gonzalez and three-time winner Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira, in a grueling 100-hour final.

With that, it probably comes as no surprise for many fans that the duo is nominated along with one of the spinoff versions of the reality TV competition series.

Here are more details on which awards The Challenge is nominated for, who the competition is, how to vote, and when to watch.

Tori and Devin receive MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination for The Challenge

On Wednesday, The Challenge social media revealed that the competition series and two of its stars had received nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Tori and Devin are nominated for Best Reality On-Screen Team, coming off their successful 38th season of MTV’s show in which they won the final to claim $1,000,000 in prize money.

The duo also shared a portion of their winnings, revealing they would give each of the other finalists, six in total, $38,000. That meant Bananas, Nany, Jordan, Aneesa, and rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horatio Gutierrez each got some prize money.

Tori and Devin will be up against some strong contenders in the category. Also vying for the award this year are RuPaul’s Drag Race stars RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent are also nominated, as well as Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D.

The Challenge: USA spinoff also receives nomination

There’s one other nomination for The Challenge this year as the spinoff show, The Challenge: USA, will contend for Best Competition Series.

The show aired on CBS along with Paramount Plus streaming and featured cast members from CBS reality TV shows Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and Amazing Race competing in a version of MTV’s competition show.

The Challenge: USA featured a total of 12 episodes. Longtime host TJ Lavin served as host for the program, which saw Survivor alum Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina win a final that only they seemed to complete.

The USA spinoff is rumored to have a second season on the way, including stars from MTV’s The Challenge this time around. The show also led to The Challenge: World Championship, which features competitors from USA’s spinoff as well as The Challenge: Argentina, Australia, and UK shows. In addition, MTV Legends are part of the competition.

Meanwhile, The Challenge: USA’s debut season will contend for the MTV TV & Movie Awards win against reality shows All-Star Shore, Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, and The Traitors.

How to vote for the awards and when to watch the show

As of this writing, voting for all nominees, including categories for Best Movie, Best TV Show, and various stars in entertainment, is open online.

Fans can register their votes via the official voting area of the MTV TV & Movie Awards website, which requires a log-in using a valid email or Google account. Fans can vote daily up until the voting site has closed for votes, likely a bit ahead of the official award ceremony.

Per the site, fans get 20 votes per category to distribute to any of the nominees in that category. That means all 20 of those votes could go to Tori and Devin or The Challenge: USA in their respective categories. As of this report, the website also indicated it was a “double day” for votes to count extra.

The 2023 MTV TV & Movie Awards will officially arrive on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8/7c on MTV, with Drew Barrymore as host and trophies handed out to the big winners at the event. Will Tori and Devin or The Challenge: USA be among them?

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.