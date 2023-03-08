Garcelle Beauvais tells fans ‘expect drama’ as RHOBH begins filming

The wait is over! After a brief hiatus, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally filming again, and Season 13 will soon be ready for anxious and loyal Bravo viewers.

Beverly Hills is a top-ranked franchise, and fans were shocked when Bravo chief Andy Cohen revealed that the cast would take a break in filming after an explosive Season 12.

But now that cameras are trailing the diamond-holding ladies again, Housewife Garcelle Beauvais is spilling some tea on the new season.

Garcelle revealed the ladies just started filming and that the group was “gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can.”

The actress continued, “Even though there’s gonna be drama. So I’m looking forward to it.” It was only a few weeks ago Garcelle posted a photo to her Instagram of the cast having an outdoor dinner with cameras in the background.

Notable missing was Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, who both left the cast during the hiatus.

RHOBH: Garcelle teases’ fresh and fun’ season after Lisa Rinna drops out of cast

Lisa recently was a guest co-host on The Talk, where she claimed that the show “might be a little boring” without her, and Garcelle had some thoughts on Lisa’s words.

“If she left on her own, why does she care what we’re doing?” Garcelle said, adding, “Just move on.” She also admitted that no Housewife is “bigger than the franchise.”

Garcelle said that Lisa’s absence changed the dynamic of the show, and the dark vibe from Season 12 is gone.

“It really feels fresh and fun. We’ll always have drama because we’re all independent, strong-minded women, but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season,” Garcelle revealed.

Garcelle’s son, Oliver, is making Bravo headlines on his own

Oliver Saunders, Garcelle’s oldest son, works for RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump at her Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump Paris. The Vanderpump Rules trailer confirmed that Garcelle would also appear on the show.

Oliver and VPR star Raquel Leviss were shown getting close and kissing, which will be shown on the high-drama show about the LA restaurant scene. Rumors swirled months ago about Oliver and Raquel hooking up, and a photo later surfaced of the two canoodling.

Raquel claims she was deceived by Oliver and did not know he was married to his wife, Samantha. Oliver later filed for divorce from Samantha, the mother of his only child, 2-year-old Oliver Jr.

It seems that Samantha believes that Raquel wasn’t the cause of the divorce, but the public kiss may have been the final straw in a tumultuous marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming Season 13.