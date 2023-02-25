The Challenge: USA Season 2 might include some of these MTV stars

The Challenge: USA spinoff debuted last year featuring stars from CBS reality shows, including Big Brother, Amazing Race, Survivor, and Love Island.

Based on the latest online rumors, a second season is expected to take place and begin filming in mid-2023, with the potential for MTV stars to join the cast.

Several names are mentioned in recent speculation, including several cast members who recently appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

The latest details arrive just as MTV’s season wrapped up with two winners crowned and a two-part reunion special airing featuring the various cast members.

It also arrives with two other spinoffs on the way, including The Challenge: World Championship, which also features a few cast members from MTV’s Ride or Dies season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here are the latest rumors and details about the upcoming spinoff shows based on The Challenge franchise.

Insider shares names of potential The Challenge: USA cast members from MTV

Things could be getting super interesting or super confusing with The Challenge franchise. Based on a tweet from Challenge insider and superfan @GamerVev, there are at least six MTV stars who could join The Challenge: USA for Season 2.

The tweet’s rumored names are Zach Nichols, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, and Aneesa Ferreira.

There’s currently no confirmation that any of these stars will appear on the spinoff, which initially launched on CBS and Paramount Plus streaming after Big Brother 24 last year.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Interestingly, five of the names mentioned in GamerVev’s tweet were cast members in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Of them, Tori was one of the show’s winners alongside teammate Devin Walker. The other finalists included Bananas and Nany, as well as Jordan with Aneesa.

Zach Nichols hasn’t appeared on MTV’s The Challenge since War of the Worlds 2, where he reached the final as part of Team USA with castmates including Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, and Ashley Mitchell. He’s been busy as he and his wife, Jenna Compono, have been raising their two young children and enjoying life as a family.

Two other Challenge spinoffs are on the way first

As of this report, filming for The Challenge: USA Season 2 could begin next month. Meanwhile, two other spinoffs have been filmed, one set to premiere soon and another likely to arrive shortly after that.

Monsters and Critics reported about The Challenge: World Championship, which has a premiere date of March 8 on Paramount Plus. It includes several cast members mentioned above- Bananas, Tori, and Jordan, appearing as MTV “Legends” competitors.

That show also features “MVPs” from The Challenge: USA Season 1. They’ll include winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, as well as finalists Ben Dribergen and Justine Ndiba. There will also be MVPs from The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK spinoffs participating in the global competition.

Fans are also excited to see what The Challenge: All Stars 4 brings their way. There have been spoilers about the cast, finalists, and potential show winners, as well as speculation that the season could be drama-heavy based on the edit.

As of this writing, there’s no official premiere date for All Stars 4, but it’ll likely be soon after the World Championship show’s episodes are presented.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 4 and USA Season 2 are TBA.