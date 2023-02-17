The Challenge: World Championship cast: Legends include Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Jonna Mannion

Legends of the game are returning to show they’re the best of the best in the competition series The Challenge.

Monsters and Critics recently reported about The Challenge: World Championship sneak peek clip and official poster arriving online.

They revealed that The Challenge: USA winner Danny McCray is part of the cast, along with The Challenge: Australia winners Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen.

Now, more of The Challenge: World Championship cast has been revealed, with many MTV legends returning to compete in the global spinoff show.

They include multi-time champions Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, Darrell Taylor, and Jonna Mannion.

They’ll be joined by other familiar faces from the franchise, including several Challenge finalists and a recent Ride or Dies winner.

Seven-time champ leads The Challenge: World Championship cast

On Thursday, February 16, @thechallenge and @paramountplus released several Instagram posts showing intense cast photos of the legends who will compete in The Challenge: World Championship spinoff.

One carousel post features the legend himself, Bananas, a seven-time champ, and recent Ride or Dies finalist. A swipe on the post reveals Tori Deal, who won Ride or Dies, making for her first-ever win on the MTV show.

Joining her is castmate and ex-fiance Jordan, a three-time champ who appeared on All Stars 3 and Ride or Dies. His former The Real World: Portland castmate Nia Moore is also there with them. Nia reached the All Stars 3 final, finishing among runner-ups to Jonna Mannion.

Lastly, viewers see three more Ride or Dies stars, including former Challenge finalist Nelson Thomas, Double Agents champion Amber Borzotra, and three-time champ Darrell Taylor.

“These Legends need NO introduction. 👏 See them compete alongside 16 Global MVPs from around the world,” part of the IG post caption reads.

Jonna Mannion and Wes Bergmann are also among The Challenge Legends

All Stars 3 featured a stacked cast of competitors, and several of them are appearing in The Challenge: World Championship cast.

In a second carousel post of cast members, viewers see All Stars 3 winners Jonna and Wes, who split the $500,000 prize money for winning the season.

They’re joined by castmate KellyAnne Judd, All Stars 1 winner Yes Duffy, and Jodi Weatherton. Next to them is former War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell and Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark.

“This season is gonna be LEGENDARY with these Challengers in the game. 😈 Cheer on these Legends as they compete in the first-ever GLOBAL 🌎Challenge,” a caption reads on the IG carousel post.

The carousel posts above reveal 14 of the cast members, and as mentioned, a few others were shown in the sneak peek footage. They included The Challenge: USA’s Danny, The Challenge: Australia winners Kiki and Troy, and Australia finalist Emily Seebohm.

As mentioned, there are more cast members beyond that. The official poster included The Challenge: USA finalist Justine Ndiba. It’s known that Danny won the CBS spinoff alongside fellow Survivor star Sarah Lacina, who could also be there.

Additionally, there will be the winners of The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK, which are both airing episodes in the coming weeks. TJ Lavin will host the show alongside the hosts of the three other Challenge spinoffs, making for a truly global competition!

The Challenge: World Championship premieres March 8 on Paramount Plus.