The Challenge spoilers: World Championship teaser arrives featuring The Challenge: Australia winners

A teaser clip has arrived for The Challenge World Championship, revealing spoilers for several cast members appearing in the global tournament.

The upcoming tournament is filmed, as are the spinoff shows, which will give the show eight of its competitors, including the winners of The Challenge: USA, Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina.

Fans who watched the USA spinoff on CBS already know that Danny and Sarah are part of the competition, but no additional cast members had been revealed.

However, two more spinoff show winners are shown in the early World Championship trailer, as the two winning competitors from The Challenge: Australia appear several times in the preview.

They arrive in the teaser with footage of some of the daily challenges competitors will participate in for the World Championship show.

The Challenge World Championship teaser trailer surfaces

The Challenge: Australia’s season recently aired, and its two winners are now official. At the tail end of the finale, host Brihony Dawson congratulated the champions, and then a preview of The Challenge World Championship arrived.

“Kiki and Troy, good luck in representing Australia in the Challenge World Championship coming very soon to Paramount Plus,” Dawson says as winners Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen are shown on screen.

Footage reveals what could be daily challenges from the global tournament. One of them features an individual jumping from a high platform down onto a large balloon-like structure floating on water below. That launches another individual into the air, and they jump, attempting to reach a high string of objects.

Another event brings a large truck into the picture with someone wearing a harness on the top. An explosion blast erupts, and a vehicle comes crashing from the back of the truck onto the road.

An interesting scene has four cranes parked in the middle of sand or a field. Those cranes are swinging harnessed competitors around, who are catching and tossing rings.

“I know you guys are gonna make us so proud,” Dawson says, as footage closes with an image of The Challenge World Championship flag followed by a shot of Troy raising Kiki’s arm after winning the Australia spinoff.

Troy is a former competitor from Australian Ninja Warrior 4, while Kiki appeared in The Bachelor Australia 4. For winning The Challenge: Australia, they each received $100,000.

In The Challenge: World Championship, they’ll attempt to outdo the other global competitors to win even more glory and prize money.

What else is known about The Challenge World Championship?

As mentioned, Troy and Kiki will join The Challenge: USA winners, Danny and Sarah, along with four other Challenge spinoff show winners. They are the winners of The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK, also revealed through online spoilers.

Those eight winners are part of an even bigger field of competitors, though. They’ll include former champions and finalists representing MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars show. Some of the finalists from the four spinoffs will also compete.

The World Championship was filmed within the past few months in South Africa, with longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin there. He was joined by Dawson, as well as The Challenge: Argentina host Marley and The Challenge: UK host Mark Wright.

As filming took place, spoilers arrived online, including all World Championship eliminations. In the past few weeks, the show’s two winners were revealed via spoilers. They can officially call themselves The Challenge World champions once episodes have aired.

An official cast list, trailer, and premiere date have yet to arrive but should be on the way, with the spinoff episodes expected to arrive in early 2023 on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge World Championship is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.