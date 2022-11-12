The Challenge spoilers reveal winners for Argentina, Australia, and UK spinoff shows

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will return as host for the show’s global tournament on Paramount+. Pic credit: MTV

Months ago, it was revealed that MTV’s competition series, The Challenge, was extending its franchise globally with a group of international spinoff shows.

That included the United States-based spinoff, The Challenge: USA, which featured CBS reality TV stars competing in a version of MTV’s game.

The show’s episodes arrived several months ago, with Survivors Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina winning the season. That earned them each a spot in an international tournament to decide the first-ever Challenge World Champions.

That tournament will also feature winners from three other Challenge spinoff shows: The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK.

Each of these shows has completed filming episodes and has crowned winners, who will participate in the global tournament.

This report will contain spoilers for those spinoff shows and details about the upcoming Challenge World Championship tournament.

Who won The Challenge: Australia spinoff?

The Challenge spoilers regularly arrive online during filming and ahead of seasons on MTV, Paramount Plus, and CBS, so it’s only natural there would be spoilers for the spinoffs.

The Challenge: Australia is one of the four spinoff shows which decided a set of winners to advance to The Challenge global tournament. That tournament is currently filming in South Africa.

Based on spoilers on Vevmo and revealed via @GamerVev’s private Twitter account, the Australian Challenge spinoff show’s winners were Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen.

The Challenge Australia Winners:

Kiki Morris & Troy Cullen pic.twitter.com/G3pjux8T5n — GamerVev (@GamerVev) November 8, 2022

Kiki appeared as a cast member in The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelor in Paradise Australia. Troy competed in Australian Ninja Warrior in 2020.

Other individuals appearing in the spinoff included Australian Survivor star Johnny Eastoe, The Voice Australia’s Jack Vidgen, Australian Idol’s Emily Williams, and boxer Sugar Neekz Johnson.

A trailer for The Challenge: Australia arrived several weeks ago online (below). Brihony Dawson hosts the show, with episodes coming on November 14 on Network Ten in Australia.

The Challenge: Argentina winners revealed

Argentina also has a Challenge spinoff show that ventures outside the typical cast situation for MTV’s competition series. Rather than a cast consisting of mostly reality TV stars, The Challenge: Argentina features professional athletes, models, actors, and a TV chef, among others.

Based on a tweet from @GamerVev (below), the winners of this spinoff show are Claudia Albertario and Rodrigo Cascon.

The Challenge Argentina Winners:

Claudia Albertario & Rodrigo Cascon pic.twitter.com/oeijU6sJ1D — GamerVev (@GamerVev) November 8, 2022

Claudia, 45, is a model and actress who has appeared in television and film. She participated in the Argentinian reality show Celebrity Splash! in 2013, giving her some experience in competition shows.

Rodrigo, 42, is an Argentino cook who appeared in multiple TV series, including 2022’s La peña de Morfi and the recent Pasapalabra, where he was a celebrity player.

Marley hosts the show, with episodes airing on Telefe and streaming on-demand online.

Who won The Challenge: UK spinoff?

The Challenge has always had strong ties to the United Kingdom, as there have been many recurring cast members on MTV’s show from the UK. Among them are former show winner Jenny West and finalist Kylie Christie.

The Challenge: UK spinoff winners, as revealed by @GamerVev on Twitter (below), are Kaz Krossley and Tristan Phipps.

The Challenge UK Winners:

Kaz Krossley & Tristan Phipps pic.twitter.com/Gkptq7Mg9j — GamerVev (@GamerVev) November 8, 2022

Kaz, 28, previously appeared on Love Island UK, while Tristan is from Made in Chelsea.

Other individuals who competed in The Challenge: UK spinoff include Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, Towie’s Ella Rae Wise, Below the Deck’s Courtney Veale, and Celebrity Big Brother’s Ashley McKenzie. Mark Wright will host the show, with episodes to air on UK’s Channel 5.

All the spinoff winners were to compete in The Challenge’s global tournament, which could be called The Challenge World Championship. Each of the four spinoff show’s hosts will be involved, with MTV’s TJ Lavin as the primary host.

The global tournament is currently filming in South Africa, with episodes slated to hit Paramount+ in early 2023.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge global tournament is TBA on Paramount+.