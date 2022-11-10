The Challenge spoilers: Latest global tournament eliminations bring reactions from castmates

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will preside over the global tournament with other spinoff hosts. Pic credit: MTV

The first-ever world champions for The Challenge are being determined through a global tournament filmed in South Africa, and spoilers for the event are frequently arriving online.

Many Challenge fans already learned of two stars that would compete, as The Challenge: USA on CBS featured Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina winning the show to secure their spot in the tournament.

Over the past several weeks, The Challenge spoilers revealed which other cast members are competing and who gets eliminated from the field of competitors so far.

They include former winners and finalists of MTV’s The Challenge, Paramount Plus’ All Stars and USA spinoffs, and the related spinoffs filmed earlier this year for The Challenge for the United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia.

Typically, an insider and superfan share these spoilers online through social media, and fans react to the eliminations.

However, two recent global tournament eliminations have received some reactions from several of the eliminated players’ castmates.

This report will contain elimination spoilers for The Challenge global tournament, currently filming in South Africa.

The Challenge spoilers: Surprising Global Tournament eliminations?

With The Challenge global tournament, some of the best to play the game are competing to cement their legacy for the competition series. That includes multiple-time show winners Jonna Mannion, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, and Wes Bergmann.

As of this writing, three of those competitors are no longer part of the tournament due to potential eliminations from the game.

In a shocking round of spoilers provided on the Vevmo forum thread, the latest individuals to get eliminated are OG Bananas and former finalist Justine Ndiba.

Bananas is a seven-time champion with the most wins in Challenge history. He’s currently appearing in episodes of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which also features Darrell and Jordan, two individuals that haven’t been eliminated.

Justine, a former Love Island winner, appeared in CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff, where she reached the finals alongside castmates including Sarah, Desi Williams, Angela Rummans, Danny, and Tyson Apostol.

Castmates react to surprising elimination spoilers

With the reveal that Bananas and Justine were ousted from the global tournament, some of their castmates from The Challenge or previous reality TV shows dropped by @mtvchallengeinsider’s Instagram post to react to the spoilers.

Former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald is currently appearing in the MTV Ride or Dies episodes featuring Bananas. It’s possible she knows other reality TV stars, including Justine, or kept up with the USA spinoff on CBS.

Michele left an “Oh nooooo” reaction with crying face emojis in the comments, but it’s unknown whether it’s about both individuals or just one.

Rookie Olivia Kaiser also appears in Ride or Dies, giving her a connection to Bananas. However, she’s also a former Love Island star and winner of Season 3. Justine appeared in the season before Olivia’s and finished as one of the runner-ups with Caleb Corprew.

“Noooooooooooooo say it ain’t soooo,” Olivia wrote in the comments, which could refer to Justine, Bananas, or both.

The Challenge OG Veronica Portillo isn’t among the competitors in the global tournament but appears in Ride or Dies with Bananas and her teammate, Darrell. Her comment asked for more details about how the eliminations went down.

The latest Challenge global tournament elimination spoilers from Vevmo are certainly a surprise, as these two individuals had many fans and cast members rooting for them.

Most fans probably expect Bananas to reach the final of any Challenge-related show he’s in. However, other competitors realize how tough he can be to defeat once he gets into a final.

Other MTV legends competing in the tournament include All Stars Season 1 winner Yes Duffy, four-time Challenge champ Darrell, and three-time Challenge champ Jordan. However, there are also reality TV stars from all over the world who may be able to outwit the competition.

A Survivor alliance proved to be a tough group on The Challenge: USA spinoff, banding together to dominate most of the season. Danny, Sarah, and other Survivor stars, including those from different countries, may be doing the same in the tournament to pave a path toward the final.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge global tournament is TBA for Paramount Plus.