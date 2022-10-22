Love Island and The Challenge star Olivia Kaiser poses in a series of bikini selfies. Pic credit: @oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

Following up on her impressive debut on MTV’s The Challenge, Olivia Kaiser shared a sizzling photo with her friends and followers on social media.

The Ride or Dies rookie took to Instagram, sharing images of herself rocking a bold red bikini as she posed near an outdoor swimming pool with blue skies and plenty of green vegetation visible.

Her skimpy two-piece revealed plenty of skin for the former Love Island star as she gave multiple poses, including close-ups and a funny face with her tongue sticking out in the final shot.

Olivia’s post also included several video clips as she posed sideways to show more of her red bikini.

She kept her long locks flowing down for the photo shoot and wore light makeup. Dangling shiny earrings are among her visible accessories.

Olivia set the IG post location as Phoenix, Arizona, the area where she currently works and resides. The Challenge rookie originally hails from Alaska but appears to be enjoying some better temperatures in Arizona for now.

“blue eyes and thiccc thighs,” Olivia wrote in her IG caption, adding hashtags including “#azoctobers,” “#nofilter,” and “#straightoutthecameraroll.”

Fans react to Olivia’s photo series

Olivia’s latest photo share grabbed plenty of attention from fans and followers. As of this report, she’d racked up over 12,000 Likes and 200-plus comments on the IG post.

One fan wrote that seeing imperfections such as a “bruise or two” on Olivia in her photo made them “feel normal.”

Pic credit: @oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

“Red is your color babe,” another individual remarked on the photo.

Pic credit: @oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

“Loved you on Love Island and 💯 rooting for you on The Challenge! You are killing it!” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

Olivia’s Challenge debut included her catching the eye of a castmate, as Nelson Thomas admitted some attraction for the rookie during the premiere episode. Viewers saw Nelson link up with a rookie in his previous season, Berna Canbeldek, but their relationship didn’t last much beyond the showmance.

As Ride or Dies continues, fans will see if Olivia and Nelson’s flirtations lead to more or if things fizzle out. However, there’s also prize money on the line for both to worry about.

Olivia and Horacio had strong Challenge debut

Originally on Love Island USA 3, Olivia arrived on MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies with her friend and teammate, Horacio Gutierrez. Horacio previously competed in Exatlón Estados Unidos 5, an international reality competition show similar to American Ninja Warrior.

The duo joined the cast in the premiere episode after host TJ Lavin revealed that Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny had to leave. TJ brought in two teams at the time, the other being Emmy Russ and Nam Vo. In Episode 2, Emmy and Nam left the show, with TJ indicating it was because Emmy didn’t want to participate in the show anymore.

Meanwhile, the rookie duo of Olivia and Horacio excelled in Ride or Dies Episode 2. In the episode, they were the first team to attempt and finish the daily challenge, setting the bar high early. They’d end up as one of only four teams to complete the event but ultimately lost to Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez.

Due to Nany and Bananas winning the challenge and gaining power, they got to choose four teams to put into elimination. Horacio and Olivia were one of those four teams. Other teams included Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran with Tamara Alfonso, Jay Starrett with Michele Fitzgerald, and Johnny Middlebrooks with Ravyn Rochelle.

At The Zone, Bananas and Nany opted to send Turbo with Tamara into the elimination due to Turbo’s problematic behavior throughout the first few episodes. Meanwhile, The Draw spared Jay and Michelle, and they chose to save Johnny and Ravyn.

With that, Horacio and Olivia went into their first elimination event, a large memory puzzle board. They had to race back and forth, flipping tiles to try to match symbols on the board. The first team to match all 12 symbols on their board won.

The rookies had plenty of help from the rest of the cast watching from the viewing stands as cast members yelled out symbol locations to help them. That ultimately assisted Olivia and Horacio in getting their first-ever Challenge elimination win.

It also took care of the Turbo problem that other cast members appeared to be dealing with, sending the War of the Worlds winner home in Episode 2.

Olivia and Horacio have other cast members aware of their abilities, though. Even with the elimination win, the rookies may still have a target on their backs due to how good they looked in the second daily challenge.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.