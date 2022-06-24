The Challenge: USA cast video introduces Survivor stars with TJ Lavin revealing his favorites

TJ Lavin appears in The Challenge: USA promotional video featuring Survivor stars. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

When The Challenge: USA spinoff arrives on CBS, host TJ Lavin believes the Survivor stars in the cast will have a significant advantage over the rest of the competitors.

“On Survivor, you have to outwit, outplay, and outlast, which is exactly what you have to do on this show,” he says in the intro for a new promotional video.

The latest promo features only stars from CBS’ popular reality show, Survivor, including Desi Williams, Tyson Apostol, Tasha Fox, and Sarah Lacina. However, TJ gave three of his favorites to watch out for when the competition show gets underway.

Survivor stars in spotlight for The Challenge: USA promo

As The Challenge: USA is just about two weeks away, new promotional videos are dropping to help introduce the cast members to the viewers.

Many CBS reality TV shows are already familiar with the Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island stars. However, crossover fans who watch MTV’s The Challenge or Paramount Plus’ All Stars spinoff are getting their intel.

Several previous videos profiled the Big Brother stars on The Challenge: USA. The newest video presents the Survivor stars to the viewers.

The Survivor stars range in age from 32 through 45. Desi Williams is the youngest at 32, from Playa del Rey, California. There’s also 39-year-old Ben Driebergen from Boise, Idaho, and 37-year-old Sarah Lacina from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Danny McCray is 34, from Houston, Texas. Tasha Fox is a “fabulous 45 years old” from St. Louis, Missouri, while Tyson Apostol from Mesa, Arizona, says he’s the third-oldest in the house at 42.

Other competitors include Domenick Abatte, 43, from Long Island, New York, and Shantel Smith, 35, representing Toronto-Ontario, Canada.

Check out the full video below as the various competitors give their intros and other background information. A second promo video featuring Survivor is to be released.

TJ Lavin reveals his three favorites from Survivor

During the promotional video, longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin talks up three of the Survivor stars in particular. According to TJ, the ones to watch out for are former NFL player Danny McCray, Survivor winner Tyson Apostol, and Ben Driebergen.

Danny appeared in Survivor 41 and was able to last until the final six competitors. He became the 13th competitor voted out that season.

As for his NFL experience, McCray played six years in the league, with the bulk of his seasons spent with the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive back. He retired in 2015 with career stats including two interceptions, 107 tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Ben competed in Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, which was Season 35, and Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40). The latter of those seasons featured Michele Fitzgerald and Natalie Anderson, who went on to compete on MTV’s The Challenge.

Last but not least is Tyson Apostol, who won Survivor. He competed in four seasons of the show, including Winners at War and Blood vs. Water, where he was the Sole Survivor. That win made him $1 million richer before taxes. TJ calls him the one to beat, followed by Ben, and then Danny.

With several Survivor stars formerly appearing on seasons with recent MTV Challengers, one has to think they may have gained some valuable advice and tips on how to play the game.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.