The Challenge: Kyle Christie calls castmates ‘losers’ for leaving him out, shares crazy plan for next season

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final ended weeks ago on MTV and months ago in Croatia. However, one of the finalists has fired some playful shots at several fellow finalists and other castmates.

That may be due to an alliance forming ahead of Season 38, with Kyle Christie unable to participate as his veteran castmates set things in motion.

He recently reacted to seeing a group of his Season 37 castmates together and let them know his plans for next season’s alliance.

The Challenge castmates vacationed in Cozumel

In the past week, Monsters & Critics reported about Nany Gonzalez’s vacation videos and photos of her with Kaycee Clark and other castmates from The Challenge.

The group, which included Spies, Lies & Allies stars Aneesa Ferreira, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, and Tori Deal, enjoyed some fun and sun in Cozumel, Mexico.

“Blessings on blessings…,” Nany wrote in a simple caption on her Instagram photo series.

Photos include Nany sitting on part of a boat in a red bikini and another of her posing with girlfriend Kaycee. A group shot reveals all of The Challenge stars together including fellow finalists Devin and Tori as they pose together in front of the water with drinks raised.

Kyle Christie fires shot at castmates over trip

Nany’s Instagram photos from Cozumel brought plenty of compliments, but also, some individuals were a bit jealous they weren’t there for the trip.

In particular, Spies, Lies & Allies star Kyle Christie left a comment in which he called out his castmates for not inviting him along.

“Yeah well I hope you’re all happy, this new alliance is getting picked off one by one next season. I have the numbers and by numbers I mean me & Big T and maybe Gabo if there’s time. That will teach you f**kers for not inviting me. Make the most of it LOSERS, because next vacation might not be as long,” Kyle commented.

Of course, there are no confirmed reports of who will be in the Season 38 cast, but Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is already out. Big T previously mentioned she’s pursuing culinary school and may no longer be on The Challenge. Kyle hasn’t confirmed he’ll be in the cast either.

Kyle’s comments on Nany’s IG post had plenty of fans laughing about the playful jab, and it even drew a laughing emoji from castmate Josh Martinez. However, Nany set Kyle straight on things while admitting they missed him.

“lol stfu Kylie you were invited but baby Crew was much more of a priority to you, don’t you think?! …ps we totally miss you,” Nany replied.

As viewers saw in Spies, Lies & Allies season, a veteran truce arrived at the start of the season, as the returning cast members formed a pact not to send each other into elimination. Instead, they picked off the rookies in each week’s episodes to get rid of them since the newcomers outnumbered the vets.

Thanks to that plan, only one rookie lasted to the final, as Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei couldn’t be defeated in an elimination.

Another Mexico trip took place ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, which included Tori Deal, Josh Martinez, and Devin Walker. According to castmate Ashley Mitchell’s comments on Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Tori set up that trip to help secure her spot in the alliance.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV, with Season 38 expected to arrive in 2022.