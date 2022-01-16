The Challenge: Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark enjoy Cozumel trip with several castmates

Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

Following another demanding season of MTV’s The Challenge, several of the show’s stars are living their best lives as they enjoyed some fun in the sun on a group trip.

Castmates Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, who became involved in a romantic relationship that was part of their Spies, Lies & Allies journey, recently took a trip to Cozumel, Mexico.

Based on clips that Nany has revealed from the trip so far, several of their Challenge castmates joined them for the excursion for a luxurious resort getaway.

Nany Gonzalez shares white bikini video from Cozumel

In a video posted to her official Instagram on Saturday evening, three-time Challenge finalist Nany Gonzalez showed off part of her trip to Cozumel.

The 11-second clip has Nany in a white bikini walking across a small boardwalk to get to a hammock overlooking the water and crashing waves. Talk about a way to enjoy some beautiful scenery!

“Connecting,” Nany put in her Instagram post caption, likely referring to her connecting with nature in the gorgeous setting.

The video clip featuring the 32-year-old Nany brought in many comments from fans and some from The Challenge stars of past and present.

Based on several comments, fellow Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal may be joining the trip with Nany, Kaycee, and others from The Challenge.

“Love this,” Kam Williams commented, adding a heart emoji for her castmate.

The Challenge: Total Madness champ Jenny West also dropped a comment praising the waves and Nany’s stunning look in her swimsuit.

Nany shares more footage with Challenge castmates

Nany shared even more video clips from the Cozumel trip on her Instagram Story. In one, she’s riding in a car with girlfriend Kaycee Clark, who has a portion of her face covered by a black Under Armour mask.

Nany asks Kaycee where they are with Kaycee joking, “Alaska.”

In other clips, Nany reveals that more of their Spies, Lies & Allies castmates are there. That includes finalist Devin Walker, Aneesa Ferreira, and Fessy Shafaat.

In one clip, Aneesa appears to be admiring her artwork on her left arm or maybe reflecting on her Spies, Lies & Allies shoulder injury. She seems to be enjoying herself as she sits between Nany and Fessy.

The Spies, Lies & Allies season ended just a few weeks ago, complete with a reunion to bring many cast members back together. Nany’s girlfriend Kaycee was amongst the winners as she teamed up with Chris “CT” Tamburello to grab the $1 million prize.

After their win, they received an option to keep all of that money or share some with the other finalists. In their act of generosity, they gave the other two teams $100,000 each for finishing the final. That included Tori Deal, Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, and Emy Alupei.

Mexico appears to be a hotspot for The Challenge stars to enjoy retreats together, as there was previously a mini-trip before Season 37 involving Tori Deal, Josh Martinez, and Devin Walker, which helped the veteran alliance get going.

This latest trip could be more of the same, although Nany has recently mentioned she’s pursuing the work she loves in California. She shared a brand new Instagram page for her business, which has fans wondering if she might take a break from MTV’s show.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV. Season 38 is expected to arrive in 2022.