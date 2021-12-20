Nany Gonzalez of The Challenge shares important message her mom told her before Season 37

The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez shared the important message her mother gave her ahead of Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, veteran cast member Nany Gonzalez appeared in her 11th season of MTV’s competition series.

The former Real World: Las Vegas star had plenty of supportive allies, including veteran castmates and her girlfriend Kaycee Clark, whom she met and bonded with during Season 35, Total Madness.

That relationship was one of the season’s highlights, and Nany shared an important message that her mother left her with ahead of Season 37.

Nany shares message mother left her with for Season 37

In Season 37, Episode 19 of MTV’s The Challenge, viewers saw the conclusion of the final in Croatia. While eight competitors started, two of them would get eliminated on the second day of the final.

Kyle Christie defeated Nelson Thomas in one elimination, sending him home for the season. The other elimination was an emotional situation as it pitted Kaycee Clark against her girlfriend Nany. The two shared tears with and for one another during that elimination and their confessionals.

Kaycee ended up winning in what was more of a memorable segment for the couple rather than a competitive battle.

After the airing of Nany’s elimination, which included her speaking in confessional about how much Kaycee helped her become more comfortable and confident, Nany shared a message her mother left her with.

“The amount of DM’s, the support, the love, I can’t keep up,” Nany wrote on an Instagram Story slide.

“What a lot of people don’t know is right before I left to film this season of The Challenge, my mother came to visit me. Just the two of us sitting in my living room talking about life, her life, my life, our lives,” she continued.

“I will never forget the moment she looked at me and said, ‘Nany, when I leave this world, all I care about is that my baby girl is happy. I don’t care if you’re with a man, I don’t care if you’re with a woman. All I want is for you to be happy,'” Nany shared.

“And it was in that moment, I felt free. I love you, Mom. I miss you every day but I know you’re with me and I know you’re proud,” the IG Story slide says.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Nany revealed relationship, mother’s passing earlier this year

The past year brought ups and downs for Nany Gonzalez, 32, as she and Kaycee began exploring a relationship in a more serious fashion earlier this year.

They hinted that they were a couple ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, and once the first trailer footage arrived, viewers saw them kissing in a scene. In interviews, they mentioned that viewers would see more of how their relationship went in the episodes.

That included a planned date night, the duo working as part of the veteran alliance, and winning missions with the Emerald team. It also included them reaching the final as a couple, and of course, their emotionally-difficult elimination event.

Earlier this year, Nany revealed that she lost her mother, Carmen, who she referred to as “my whole heart, the real OG,” in an Instagram post.

Before her passing, Nany’s mother left her with those essential words to make sure she was happy, no matter who she was with. Based on Nany’s relationship with Kaycee, she’s in the sort of happy, supportive relationship her mother wanted her daughter to have.

She may not have that Challenge win, but she’s winning in life in terms of her loving relationship and strong support system.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.