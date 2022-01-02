The Challenge: Kyle Christie reflects on past year’s blessings, says he’s ready for 2022

Kyle Christie appears at the Arena for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

With a new year comes new challenges and new seasons of The Challenge for cast members to push themselves to the limits and attempt to win TJ Lavin’s final.

In 2021, Kyle Christie was amongst finalists for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and nearly won his first final, finishing second to winners CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark.

While his 2021 didn’t have the best conclusion, Kyle shared a video reflecting on what he’s grateful for and will inspire him to take on whatever 2022 brings his way.

Kyle shares girlfriend’s video about 2021 blessings

While Kyle was filming MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, his girlfriend Vicky Turner was pregnant back home and preparing to give birth to their first child. They initially announced Vicky’s pregnancy in March of 2021.

That provided Kyle extra motivation to try to win his first final on the competition series, with the total prize money set at $1 million.

Kyle and his teammate for the final leg of the final, Tori Deal, would finish in second place, and by some accounts, they lost by just seconds.

However, due to a decision the Season 37 winners made, Kyle received $50,000 in prize money, as did Tori and the two other runner-up competitors.

The Season 37 finalist shared a video from his girlfriend in which he wished everyone a Happy New Year and explained why he’s ready for whatever life throws his way.

“Happy New year to everyone! A lot of people said that 2021 was the worst year of their lives. I understand why some people would say this, but I know no matter what life throws at me, I get to come home to these two and that’s more than enough for me. Bring on 2022 🍾💙

Kyle and Vicky welcomed son earlier this year

Kyle and his girlfriend Vicky welcomed their son back in mid-September. Kyle had returned home from filming for Spies, Lies & Allies by then.

He shared an Instagram post of himself holding his son and provided the birth details, including height, weight, and time of delivery. In addition, Kyle revealed his son’s name was Crew Jax Christie.

“Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn’t of asked for a more perfect little boy. Mam & Dad love you so much,” Kyle wrote in his Instagram caption.

Vicky and Kyle have now been parents for a few months and seem to be loving every moment of their journey.

Ahead of the holidays, he showed off a festive photo in which his loved ones were with him. Everyone wore matching Christmas pajamas.

“Our Christmas Crew,” Kyle revealed in the photo of himself and Vicky holding up Crew. Their German Shepard also made the photo as it’s seated on the ground behind them.

Ahead of his video and photo posts above, Kyle shared he had COVID-19, keeping him isolated from his girlfriend and son. Kyle is hoping for a speedy recovery so he can get back to enjoying his time with Vicky and Crew.

As of right now, it’s unknown which cast members will appear on The Challenge Season 38. Kyle has now appeared in seven straight seasons with his debut on Vendettas. He’s also reached the final three times but has failed to win it.

Kyle hasn’t said whether he plans to return yet or take a season off. While the big prize money is enticing, it may also be more worthwhile for Kyle to spend a season away from the show enjoying his early days as a parent alongside his girlfriend, Vicky.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV and should return in 2022.