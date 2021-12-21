The Challenge star Tori Deal shares why she deleted Twitter during Spies, Lies & Allies season

Tori Deal during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3. Pic credit: MTV

In MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, Tori Deal was nearly a champion, as she and teammate Kyle Christie finished in second place, just seconds behind the winners, CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark.

Tori enjoyed competing in her third Challenge final and a showmance with Emanuel Neagu in Season 37. However, she became involved in drama that resulted in backlash from fans. That included an early situation with rookie castmate Tacha Akide and a feud with Amanda Garcia later in the season.

There was also the heated altercation between Amber Borzotra, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat, which many fans felt Tori instigated along with castmate Cory Wharton.

Tori deleted her Twitter account just before an episode aired featuring Tacha yelling at her after elimination. During a recent interview, she explained why she deleted Twitter due to getting “so much hate.”

Tori deleted Twitter before The Challenge episode

As The Challenge Season 37 began airing this past year, Tori was active on the Twitter platform, but only for a handful of episodes. She officially deleted her Twitter account days ahead of Season 37, Episode 3.

In that episode, Tori and her teammate Ed Eason won the daily challenge, making them The Agency. That gave them the power to choose who would go into the elimination. Since Tacha Akide was on the team voted into elimination, Tori had a private chat with her and fellow rookie Jeremiah White.

Tori asked who they’d want to face in the elimination, and they mentioned specific individuals. Tacha said she’d like to face Michele Fitzgerald in elimination. They shook hands with Tori telling her she would see what she could do.

However, when it came time for the elimination, Tori and Ed put Berna Canbeldek in against Tacha, causing Tacha to feel that Tori lied to her.

The Survivor Nigeria star blew up after losing her elimination in Episode 3, yelling at Tori for what happened and wouldn’t allow Tori to say anything back. She vowed in a confessional interview that she’d go after Tori when she got back on the show.

Since Tacha had a large fanbase on social media, commonly known as “Tacha’s Titans,” speculation arrived that Tori decided to get rid of her Twitter ahead of that incident showing up on TV.

It continued after that, with Tacha saying she was no longer speaking with Tori, but rumors suggest they may be back on speaking terms as the Season 37 reunion approaches.

Tori explains reasons she deleted her Twitter

During a rare appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Tori spoke about getting rid of her Twitter. Challenge Mania co-host Derrick Kosinski said around the podcast episode’s 19-minute mark, it was “disheartening” to see. He asked Tori about her decision to no longer use the platform and if fans “ran her off.”

“Oh yeah, for sure. I was getting so much hate on Twitter. It’s a really difficult platform to be on because a lot of people just speak their mind,” she said, adding people on there have the right to speak their mind, as long as it’s not “libel or slander.”

“It’s not really the place for me because there’s a lot of hate on there, and I just try to be really protective of myself and my energy. Like if I’m gonna put myself out somewhere into the world in some capacity, I need to be getting something in return because it costs me my energy, and Twitter doesn’t really pay me,” she shared.

“What I don’t want to do is drain myself to the point where this whole experience- the past six years of being on TV, has forced me to hate myself, and it can feel like that sometimes, being on the other side of the fence,” Tori explained about the hate she gets online.

The Challenge Mania podcast hosts mentioned Tori had become a polarizing figure over her seasons on the show. However, she said she’s also seen a rise in supportive fans during her time on the show.

During the past year, Tori launched an OnlyFans page, making her one of several Spies, Lies & Allies stars to do so. Her rival from Season 37, Amanda Garcia, also started an OF page, as did castmate Amber Borzotra. It’s considered a lucrative side income for many individuals with solid fanbases, including influencers and reality TV stars.

Tori continues to use Instagram regularly. Over the past several weeks, she went on Instagram Live to defend herself from comments made by former castmate Jemmye Carroll.

More recently, she defended herself after Amanda Garcia commented on Johnny Bananas’ podcast about Tori’s friendship with Aneesa Ferreira, indicating it wasn’t “authentic” on Tori’s part.

Unfortunately, there are negative and toxic environments on most social media, so it’ll be hard for Tori to escape it completely. However, as Tori also said during the podcast talk, she “must be doing something right” if she’s getting so many haters, along with more supporters during her appearance on The Challenge.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.