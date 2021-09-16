The Challenge’s Kyle Christie and girlfriend Vicky Turner welcome first child together, castmates react to reveal

Kyle Christie of The Challenge kisses his baby son Crew Jax Christie. Pic credit: @kylecgshore/Instagram

Baby Christie has officially arrived, as The Challenge star Kyle Christie is now a father. He and his girlfriend, Vicky Turner, announced the birth of their first child in recent updates online.

The 29-year-old, who is currently part of MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies episodes, posted images online along with a message about his experience.

He said they “couldn’t of asked for a more perfect little boy” and also gave praise for his girlfriend while revealing the official details of his baby’s birth. That brought many of his Challenge castmates to leave reactions to the big news.

Kyle Christie and Vicky Elizabeth introduce new baby with IG posts

In an Instagram post that Kyle shared on Thursday, September 16, he revealed that his son, Crew Jax Christie, was born on Monday, September 13.

Based on Kyle’s IG post, Crew officially weighed in at 8 pounds and 6 ounces and was born just before 1:00 p.m. local time at the Newcastle RVI Birthing Centre.

“Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish. I honestly don’t know how you women do it, you’re all incredible…..my little family,” Kyle said in his caption.

He shared a series of photos with the message (below), including one in which he holds his baby and plants a kiss on his forehead.

Kyle’s girlfriend Vicky Turner shared the same post above as Kyle and another post of her own on Instagram. It features a black and white photo with the baby’s birth details and a unique message for Kyle.

“Special mention to @kylecgshore for being my rock through the whole thing, couldn’t have done it without you. 👨‍👩‍👦,” Vicky wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Kyle is the latest Challenge star to welcome a new baby this year. Just ahead of this reveal were his castmates Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono, who welcomed their son, Anthony, to the world.

Before that, Kyle’s Double Agents castmate Theresa Jones gave birth to her third child, and Real World/Challenge alum Ashley Marie Kelsie had her first child.

Kyle’s The Challenge castmates react to his baby news

Many of Kyle’s castmates from The Challenge stopped by his Instagram post to offer their congratulations and support for him and his girlfriend, Vicky.

Kyle appeared as a guest on his castmate Johnny Bananas’ new podcast about The Challenge last week. During the episode, Bananas joked with Kyle that he saw his gender reveal but asked when the “father reveal” would be.

“Congrats papa!” the seven-time champion commented on Kyle’s post.

Fans saw Kyle partnered with Aneesa Ferreira for parts of his Double Agents season. She returned for Spies, Lies & Allies, but an unfortunate injury in Episode 5 cut her season short. However, she continues to co-host MTV’s The Challenge podcast with Tori Deal and left Kyle some love.

Another of Kyle’s teammates on Double Agents was Nany Gonzalez, who is back for Spies, Lies & Allies as part of the veteran alliance. She called Crew the “most beautiful baby” and Kyle the “best daddy ever.”

Kyle’s castmate and friend from the UK, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, welcomed Kyle to fatherhood in her message for him.

He may not be part of the current season, but The Challenge star Wes Bergmann is someone fans have seen on several seasons with Kyle. In typical fashion, Wes joked about the baby getting his first tattoo, among other things.

Other castmates offering their congratulations and well wishes to Kyle and Vicky included Kam Williams, Rogan O’Connor, Jay Starrett, Amber Borzotra, Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Morgan Willett, Amanda Garcia, and Michele Fitzgerald.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.