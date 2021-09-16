The Challenge stars Wes Bergmann and Devin Walker comment on retirement rumors

Wes Bergmann clarified things with fans thinking he said he was retired from The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

A recent message from The Challenge star Wes Bergmann seemed to send many fans of his and the MTV show into a frenzy, as it was believed he might no longer be a part of the reality competition series.

The 36-year-old cast member had appeared on a stretch of four consecutive seasons before an absence on the current Spies, Lies & Allies season, leading to questions of when he might return. However, Wes indicated that wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

Following his original statement, Wes and his friend, Devin Walker, have shared messages to clarify things with fans about the future.

Wes revealed ‘bad news’ to fans about The Challenge

On Thursday, Monsters & Critics reported about the “good news and bad news” that Wes revealed in a message on his Instagram Story.

The two-time Challenge champion didn’t give full details of what was up but said he had “big life changes” on the way. Due to those changes, he said he would “be on zero Challenges in the foreseeable future, spin-off or otherwise.”

He went on to say that he gets the question a lot from fans online, so he felt it best to address it with an IG Story update rather than answering hundreds of questions about it.

A lot of fans became upset, immediately believing it meant Wes had officially retired from the show. Fans saw his friend and castmate Leroy Garrett retire after last season’s Double Agents, which Wes was also a part of.

However, the two-time champion Wes doesn’t seem as if he’s fully ready to leave the show behind based on some new messages that he and Devin Walker shared.

Wes and Devin provide updates about retirement rumors

The Challenge Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, is currently airing on MTV, with the fifth episode having just arrived this past Wednesday. Devin Walker is among the veteran cast members on the show and also a good friend of Wes Bergmann’s.

He took to his Instagram Story following Wes’ messages to clarify for fans who misunderstood what Wes initially said.

“Hey, just wanted to update you guys on Wes’ retirement status,” Devin said, adding, “He’s not. He’s just booked.”

Wes also shared another message to his Instagram Story to clear up the misconception with fans.

“I am not retired. I’m simply booked from now until a relatively long time from now. I wish I could do it all but I can’t. I hope to be back and you should count on me doing so, because it’s highly probable. But just not anytime soon,” he said.

He joked that his “sex appeal” has “run rampant,” but that doesn’t mean he has to do The Challenge. Instead, he said he could use it in other ways, such as getting free guac at Chipotle.

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram Story

Fans last saw Wes on the Double Agents season, where he was eliminated in Episode 3 by good friend Devin. As of that season, it had been Wes’ fourth straight season on MTV’s show, going back to the first War of the Worlds. He’s appeared on 14 seasons going back to Fresh Meat in 2006.

Last season, the two-time champion’s exit came with some hurt feelings as he called out some of his castmates for comments they made during his time on the show. He was particularly critical of Aneesa Ferreira after the episodes aired, and it’s uncertain if that relationship is broken or mended.

Despite not appearing on Spies, Lies & Allies, Wes also continues to do regular Patreon videos giving his criticisms of the current Challenge season. Away from the show, Wes is working on helping entrepreneurs build their business dreams and also continuing with his own business ideas.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.