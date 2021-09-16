The Challenge Season 37 cast members react to Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 drama and pizza

Fessy Shafaat, Esther Agunbiade, and Berna Canbeldek in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 cast was talking as Episode 6 included secret hookups, romance, a rookie’s breakout musical performance, pizza, and a huge blowup at the end of the Spies, Lies & Allies installment.

The blowup involved multiple cast members, including the Big Brother allies Josh Martinez, Amber Borzotra, and Fessy Shafaat, with Fessy’s teammate Esther Agunbiade also getting into it.

It was only an hour-long episode and left fans with a major cliffhanger due to the altercation turning physical.

However, some cast members reacted to things that happened and what people said during MTV’s recent episode.

The Challenge Season 37 cast members comment about pizza?

As viewers saw in Episode 6 of Spies, Lies & Allies, an altercation started after others consumed Amber Boroztra’s pizza following the cast members’ trip to the club.

However, it turned into a heated verbal altercation as Tori Deal and Cory Wharton egged things on, first claiming Fessy ate the pizza. That got Amber and Fessy talking, and it resulted in Amber calling out Fessy again for the blindside.

Other cast members showed up to watch the argument, with some still enjoying their pizza. Nelson Thomas retweeted a clip of himself in the background of the fight with a slice in hand and gave a shoutout to mastermind Wes Bergmann.

A slice of pizza could be the new eating popcorn as someone watches things escalate.

Fessy also posted to his Twitter several hours after the episode, with a video of himself with castmates in New York. They’re back there again filming new Aftermath episodes. He joked that “a NY slice” of pizza brought them back together after the fight over frozen pizza.

Frozen pizza may have broke us apart but a NY slice brought us back together ❤️ 🍕 pic.twitter.com/wiL9fpm6Mm — Fessy (@fessyfitness) September 16, 2021

Other reactions included Amber B, Amanda, and Priscilla

Amber Borzotra clearly became a hot topic in the house due to some feeling she was being “fake” or trying to get pity over things.

The former Big Brother star retweeted a fan’s comment suggesting that the BB alliance has “screwed her over” two seasons in a row now.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Twitter

Rookie Emy Alupei continued to impress cast members and Challenge fans. She sang her original song Alien for castmates at the club in a great moment for the episode. Emy shared a screengrab of her as she performed for her castmates.

Amanda Garcia also retweeted a fan’s GIF comment in which they showed some love for Amanda, Ashley, and Nany, who helped Emy get ready for the big club moment.

“We love her so much!” Amanda said in her retweet about Emy.

We love her so much! 🥰 https://t.co/kvfrqZBuXG — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Priscilla Anyabu had a relatively quiet episode but stood up for her castmate Esther following the moments she was involved in.

“NO ESTHER SLANDER ROUND HERE!!!!” the Love Island UK star tweeted to her followers and others.

Pic credit: @PriscillaAnyabu/Twitter

As one might expect, a good number of The Challenge fans weren’t happy with Esther choosing to toss a drink in Amber’s face during the episode.

During the episode, Priscilla also tweeted that Esther isn’t jealous of Double Agents winner, Amber, to clear things up.

Pic credit: @PriscillaAnyabu/Twitter

During the Aftermath show, Esther and Amber continued discussing what went down on Spies, Lies & Allies, with Esther claiming Amber was lying about things.

Beyond that, things have mostly been quiet as many of The Challenge Season 37 cast members are currently in NYC to film more of those Aftermath shows for upcoming episodes. However, more reactions could emerge in the coming days ahead of what looks to be an interesting Episode 7.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.