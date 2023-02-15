The Challenge: World Championship cast: Sneak peek arrives featuring Johnny Bananas, Danny McCray, and others

Survivor star Danny McCray is looking to follow up his other wins with a victory at the upcoming tournament, known as The Challenge: World Championship.

McCray, a former NFL star, appears in a sneak peek clip from the upcoming spinoff, which arrives in March.

He won The Challenge: USA, a spinoff MTV’s show that aired on CBS featuring stars from reality TV’s Love Island, Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Survivor.

Along with being prominent in a teaser clip, he’s one of several competitors featured on a poster released featuring some of the cast members.

Joining him is the legendary Johnny Bananas, a multi-time Challenge champ, who also makes an appearance in the sneak peek.

Here are more details on the upcoming show, featuring stars from other Challenge spinoffs and MTV seasons, including Ride or Dies.

In a clip released on Wednesday ahead of MTV’s Ride or Dies finale, Survivor contestant and Challenge: USA champ Danny is competing in an event with other players.

Based on his commentary and footage, he’s up against individuals from The Challenge: Australia, including Olympic gold medalist Emily Seebohm and Kiki Morris from The Bachelor: Australia.

A “Checkpoint 4 complete” is shown early on-screen with a reveal that someone, possibly Danny, is “Currently 5th Place.” The station has numbers and letters set up, possibly for a puzzle players have to solve.

Danny begins pulling on a large pole or tube that seems heavy with an American flag attached to it.

In a scene that cuts to other competitors, viewers see three of the stars from Ride or Dies. Bananas yells for Danny to “Go, it’s for the win!”

Alongside the seven-time champ are castmates Nelson Thomas and Darrell Taylor, revealing that this show will include finalists and winners.

“The competition is STACKED with MVPs from all around the globe 🌏, including those from down under! 🇦🇺 Get ready for The Challenge: World Championship streaming,” a caption reads.

Danny jokes in his confessional that “Kiki seems cool,” mentioning it’s also his wife’s name. However, Danny says his wife told him to worry about getting the win.

Along with the sneak peek clip above, an intense poster for the show was also released on @thechallenge and @paramountplus Instagram accounts.

Viewers will see Bananas, Danny, and Kiki featured in the back row, with Tori Deal prominent in the front left side. Next to Tori is Challenge: USA finalist and Love Island star Justine Ndiba.

The five cast members are climbing what appears to be a large stone wall or mountain, with waves crashing on rocks below them.

“Who will be crowned the FIRST-EVER Challenge WORLD Champion?! 👑🥇 Watch as Challenge Legends battle it out alongside 16 Global MVPs and International Champions 🌎 when The Challenge: World Championship streams WED MARCH 8 on @paramountplus! 😈 #ChallengeWorldChamp,” the caption reads.

Who else is in The Challenge: World Championship cast?

As of this writing, the rest of The Challenge: World Championship cast has yet to be revealed. However, viewers who watched The Challenge: USA know that Sarah Lacina also won the show with Danny. They won substantial prize money along with guaranteed spots in the World Championship.

As MTV’s The Challenge viewers know, two winners will get crowned on Ride or Dies, so those winners may be part of this show. However, only Bananas and Tori are revealed ahead of MTV’s finale, and their teammates are not.

It was also revealed that TJ Lavin is one of four hosts for the show, joining the hosts of the Argentina, Australia, and UK spinoffs. The Challenge: Australia crowned its winners weeks ago, with Monsters and Critics reporting on a teaser for the World Championship show.

The other two global spinoffs air in the coming weeks with The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK. Argentina’s spinoff started bringing out episodes on February 13 via Telefe.

According to What to Watch, The Challenge: UK show begins releasing episodes on Monday, February 20, on Channel 5 with streaming or on-demand via Paramount Plus.

The UK and Argentina shows will produce a pair of winners and other finalists participating in The Challenge: World Championship, so stay tuned for an official trailer and cast release.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres March 8 on Paramount Plus.