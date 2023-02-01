As her seventh appearance on The Challenge airs on MTV, Tori Deal is celebrating the progress she’s made over the years while sharing a stunning series of shots of herself.

Deal, part of MTV’s Ride or Dies season, wore a gorgeous bikini that featured a shiny metallic gold pattern on the curve-hugging swimwear.

The 29-year-old Are You The One? star posed outdoors in front of a large pillar with tall buildings in the background, likely in the Miami, Florida, area she’s lived in.

Deal had her wavy hair flowing down her back as she laid back against the pillar, eyes closed and arms raised with hands positioned above her head. She kept one leg crossed in front of the other for the captivating shot.

A second image featured Deal, still in front of the pillar, with her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder toward the photo’s viewers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Proud of how far I’ve come, excited to see how far I’ll go,” Deal wrote in a fitting caption for her life journey.

Tori Deal’s progress spotlighted in Ride or Dies

From the start of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, a spotlight was on Tori and her self-improvement, which included dealing with issues she’d had after breaking up with Jordan Wiseley, whom she’d been engaged to. Tori also mentioned getting prescribed medication to help deal with mental health issues.

While she seemed to be doing well, things took an exciting turn when Jordan surprisingly showed up as a competitor alongside Tori’s good friend, Aneesa Ferreira. That threw another twist into Tori’s season as she had to deal with recurring and unresolved issues from her past relationship.

There were multiple arguments between the exes featured in episodes and plenty of tears on Tori’s side. While Jordan and Tori cuddled and seemed to have rekindled things early in the season, Jordan later explored a showmance with rookie Nurys Mateo, leading to Tori feeling hurt.

Still, Jordan and Tori worked to protect one another from elimination in the game. As of this writing, both are headed to the Ride or Dies final, with Tori teaming up with Devin Walker while Jordan partners with Aneesa.

For Tori, it’s her second-straight Challenge season reaching the final, and one which she hopes to win to further show her progression in life and the competition.

Tori featured in The Challenge Workout series

It takes work to be one of the fiercest competitors in The Challenge, with many often focusing on working out, something on which Tori prides herself on. She’s shown some of her workouts on social media and was also chosen as one of the cast members for The Challenge Workout’s first season.

The series is led by instructor Rachel Robinson, a two-time Challenge winner. Each Challenge alum in the series was part of a different workout, with Tori featured in a 30-minute intermediate to advanced leg day.

Before the routine, Tori and Rachel warmed up with jumping jacks, high knees, jump squats, and duck walks. From there, they added weight to up the intensity of the workout.

Among the exercises they performed were squats, reverse lunges, deadlifts, kickbacks, leg curtseys, and lateral lunges. Based on how much they were sweating and how hard they were breathing, it’s definitely an effective lower-body workout.

In 2022, she also shared a video clip on her Instagram in which she showed another workout, using heavy weight on a barbell, dumbbells, and her own body weight.

Deal performed box jumps, squats, front presses, and other moves at the gym while also sharing an impactful message with her post, telling others to “Show up for yourself everyday.”

“Last week was the first week this entire year that I worked out 6/7 days. 2022 was a rough start. But just because it started that way doesn’t mean it has to continue to be that way,” she said.

“Change the narrative, create a ritual, and be devoted to YOU,” Deal said in her caption, which it’s clear she continues to make progress in her life each day.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.