The Challenge finalist Theo Campbell calls out UK spinoff show: ‘They don’t wanna see me win’

Theo Campbell appears during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: MTV

With the arrival of an international group of spinoff shows based on MTV’s The Challenge, former finalist Theo Campbell is questioning why he isn’t included in the show featuring UK contestants.

Theo, originally a cast member on Love Island UK 3, competed in two of MTV’s seasons of the main show. He reached the final during his rookie season, War of the Worlds, and earned $200,000 in prize money after finishing in second place.

While he returned for a second season, War of the Worlds 2, he wasn’t as successful, getting targeted often for eliminations until he eventually lost to Jordan Wiseley.

Upon learning about The Challenge UK spinoff show, Theo fired off several tweets regarding the concept and also vowed to eventually return to win a championship.

“How they gonna have a UK Challenge and leave out the best UK contestant of all time,” the 31-year-old reality TV star asked in a tweet, adding, “I’m a victim of my own greatness. They don’t wanna see me win. #goddid all in good time. Ima be back soon dw.”

He followed that up by promising fans he’d “do one more” but didn’t specify if he was referring to MTV’s The Challenge or something else.

“And I’m the best out of the UK people when I say this, there are 1-2 challengers who would make it hard for me and I got respect for them no doubt. Until I’m champ I can’t chat too much,” Theo tweeted on September 1.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

Theo hasn’t returned to The Challenge since injury

In 2019, Theo suffered an unfortunate mishap while on a trip to Ibiza as a popped champagne cork struck his right eye. According to a Metro report, he needed eleven stitches and emergency surgeries for his split eye. He still ended up with a loss of vision in that eye.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That incident occurred after he’d filmed his second season of The Challenge, War of the Worlds 2 in 2019.

Ever since then, he hasn’t been amongst the cast members for the past several seasons of MTV’s show. They’ve included Total Madness, Double Agents, and the recent Spies, Lies & Allies season. A 38th season was recently filmed.

Theo tweeted several months ago, suggesting he was in talks to appear in Season 38, but indicated that things didn’t work out.

“Very close,” he said in his tweet regarding his near appearance in the cast. “For all who comment saying I should come back much love. If I don’t make next season then I ain’t available no more. Plus my eye will be fully healed so no excuses by then.”

The Challenge: UK leads to global tournament

Theo’s most recent tweets are about The Challenge: UK, one of four new international spinoff shows based on MTV’s competition series. It is set to feature contestants from reality TV shows based in the United Kingdom.

The three other spinoff shows are The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: USA.

The Challenge: USA is currently airing on CBS and approaching its finale. It doesn’t feature any of the well-known MTV competitors, though.

Competitors on the show include American cast members who appeared in CBS’ Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor. None of them have competed on The Challenge before.

The winners of the four spinoff shows will compete in a global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Paramount Plus. The winners of that tournament become the first-ever Challenge World Champions.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.