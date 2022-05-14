The Challenge: Former finalist shares text message they got saying they won’t be in Season 38 cast

The Challenge’s Hunter Barfield, Wes Bergmann, Da’vonne Rogers, Theo Campbell, and Mattie Lynn Breaux. Pic credit: Paramount+

With rumors about the cast for Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge currently arriving online, at least one former finalist has commented on their situation with the show.

The individual also shared a text message they received, purportedly from someone involved with casting for the show, telling them they wouldn’t have a spot on the coming season.

With that, the finalist claims that if they don’t get on the show’s next season, they won’t be “available no more” for MTV’s The Challenge.

Finalist shares text message about The Challenge casting

Based on a tweet from former finalist Theo Campbell, he won’t be part of The Challenge Season 38 cast. On Saturday afternoon, former War of the Worlds finalist shared a text message on his Twitter where someone claimed they had a meeting about him joining The Challenge.

The individual in the text indicates that Theo was about to be part of the cast, but things changed, and unfortunately, they couldn’t offer him a spot on the show.

“Very close. For all who comment saying I should come back much love. If I don’t make next season then I ain’t available no more. Plus my eye will be fully healed so no excuses by then,” Theo tweeted with the message.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

Theo never indicated who the above text message came from, so it’s unconfirmed currently. However, he’s been lobbying for a return to the show for a while.

He recently set off a bit of a war of words between two former castmates, Paulie Calafiore and Laurel Stucky, after sharing a photo series on Instagram featuring some highlights from his War of the Worlds seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That mainly included Theo’s memorable moments with castmates, in eliminations, or during the first War of the Worlds final, where he finished second overall.

However, the final photo featured Paulie flat on his back on the ground, passed out during the War of the Worlds 2 final. That brought Laurel to comment and laugh about the picture, with Paulie taking exception to her comment.

The two battled back and forth in the comments section of Theo’s post and later released Instagram Story videos to explain their thoughts to fans further.

Theo reacts to The Challenge star’s question about hardest final

In addition to shedding light on his casting situation, Theo also took to Twitter to reply to The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Kailah Casillas, who posed a question for others.

Kailah wanted to know what people believed was the hardest final in the history of The Challenge, and Theo naturally replied with the one that he competed in.

“World of the worlds 1. 80% of it didn’t get aired and there were 4 miles stretches where nobody was about not even drones or production. Surprised someone didn’t actually die 😄. Plus I lost 7 toe nails 🤨,” Theo tweeted in replying to Kailah.

He added that it was a 50-mile trek through the desert, making things particularly difficult for the finalists.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

That was Theo’s first season of MTV’s competition series, as he competed with American and international stars looking to win big money. Among them were former Challenge champs Cara Maria Sorbello and Wes Bergmann, who finished behind Theo.

The season’s winner was Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, who claimed $750,000 in prize money. Theo took home $200,000 for his second-place finish.

The former Love Island UK star returned for War of the Worlds 2, where he was continually sent into elimination and mostly returned. The UK star even defeated Kyle Christie and Johnny Bananas in two of his four eliminations. He’d go on to lose his fourth to veteran Jordan Wiseley.

Following his second season on the show, Theo suffered an unfortunate injury while vacationing in Ibiza, as a cork that popped out of a champagne bottle hit him in the right eye. It led to a severe cornea injury, leaving him blind in the eye. While he had several surgeries, the 30-year-old reality TV star said that he’ll never recover 100 percent vision like before.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.