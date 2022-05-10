The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky and Paulie Calafiore share reaction videos after online fight over WOTW post

Laurel Stucky during her elimination event on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: MTV

A war of words online between former The Challenge winner Laurel Stucky and two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore spilled over into videos from the two castmates on social media.

The two War of the Worlds 2 competitors began making heated online remarks toward one another after their castmate Theo Campbell shared a post reminiscing on his Challenge seasons.

In a video on her official Instagram on Monday, Laurel shared her thoughts after stirring things up on Instagram with her former War of the Worlds 2 castmate. On Tuesday, Paulie shared a video giving even more of his thoughts about the situation.

Laurel shares video after comment battle with castmate

In a 30-second video shared on her Instagram Story, Laurel took some time to address her recent comment battle with Paulie Calafiore and how other people were blowing up her social media over it.

“I make one comment on somebody else’s post, laughing because it’s f**kin’ funny, and there’s a lot of s**t happenin’ in my mentions right now,” Laurel shared in her video.

“I’ll take it, bring it on b***hes. I’ll knock you off one by one. Nah, just kidding. Most of it’s been support. Wanted to just say thank you to my real fans. I f**kin’ love you guys,” she said.

Laurel originally commented on her War of the Worlds 2 castmate Theo Campbell’s Instagram post, which featured a series of photos and videos from his two seasons of MTV’s competition series.

Those photos and videos mainly were of him with his castmates, including highlights of his two elimination wins or competing in daily events. However, the final photo on his IG post featured Paulie passed out on the ground during the WOTW 2 final (as shown in the post above).

Laurel commented on Theo’s post as she lol’d at the “anchor pic” he shared, referring to Paulie. That brought Paulie into the comments to respond to her, and the two went back and forth with remarks.

Paulie shares video about situation with Laurel and castmates

On Tuesday, Paulie released his video responding to Laurel’s comments online about him. After initially saying he wouldn’t address the situation, he spoke about how since Laurel has “returned,” she has done “nothing” on The Challenge.

He went on to bring up an initiative by a number of his castmates to keep him off the Total Madness season, which would’ve been his follow up to War of the Worlds 2.

“I just don’t understand a lot of people that talk extremely hard even knowing that the whole group of them are the reason that I got taken off Total Madness at the last second…instead of coming out and saying what you did, you all try to push the same narrative that I failed my psych evaluation which makes me lose respect for any of you as competitors,” Paulie said in his reaction video.

He went on to talk about how he’s lost respect for certain former champs and their past accomplishments.

“I can’t in good faith respect people who are champs who will hype up new people who have never made finals [and] have never won finals as good competitors just because they’re their friends, but then come at me because I haven’t won a final yet. I don’t claim to be the man to beat in finals, but I sure as hell am the man to beat to make it to a final,” he said.

Paulie and Laurel last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season which also featured Paulie’s girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, and War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell.

Cara, Paulie, and Laurel were part of the American team. Things got messy early on as Paulie and Cara put together a solid alliance to eliminate specific castmates, including Johnny Bananas and Laurel Stucky.

Theo was on Team UK and won three eliminations that season, including matchups against Johnny Bananas and Kyle Christie. However, he was ultimately eliminated in Episode 11 by Jordan Wiseley.

Meanwhile, Cara and Paulie’s alliance helped them reach the final, which is where Paulie infamously gassed out with his endurance, possibly costing his team the win. Team UK, consisting of Jordan, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen, claimed the victory and a sweet amount of prize money.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.