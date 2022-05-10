The Challenge: Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore blast castmates for War of the Worlds post, comments

Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore didn’t appreciate one of their former castmate’s recent photo posts and another’s comments about it on social media, causing the couple to fire back with some remarks of their own.

War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell and War of the Worlds 2 competitor Laurel Stucky were their targets following Theo’s post featuring photos and video of him reminiscing over his two seasons on MTV’s The Challenge.

Most of the photos were of his highlight moments from the show. However, his final picture in the series is what brought Cara Maria into the comments, followed by her rival Laurel, and Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie.

Theo Campbell shares WOTW photos, Cara Maria reacts

Things got heated on social media between The Challenge castmates Theo Campbell, Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, and Laurel Stucky on Monday. It started after Theo shared a series of photos and images on his official Instagram.

They mainly included his highlight moments, such as Theo winning two eliminations, competing in the WOTW final, or having his face on the billboard promoting The Challenge in New York City’s Times Square.

However, the final photo Theo shared shows castmate Paulie Calafiore passed out on the ground during the War of the Worlds 2 final, a moment that continues to haunt the two-time finalist.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

“Some @challengemtv reminiscing 🏃🏾‍♂️, The show will test like no other! Was on Times Square for 8 weeks but they won’t let me in America still. Anyone who has a contact at the U.S Embassy hit me up cos I need to to go Vegas before I die 🤨,” Theo wrote in his Instagram caption.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

Theo didn’t elaborate on why he can’t get into America, and there haven’t been any recent rumors of him returning for The Challenge. However, a long list of potential candidates is floating around for Season 38.

Cara Maria reacts to Theo’s post: ‘This s**t is getting old’

Theo tagged several of his Challenge castmates in the post too. They included Joss Mooney, Jenny West, Kyle Christie, and The Challenge Instagram. In another photo, Theo showed off The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 promotional poster in NYC’s Times Square with a few fans posing in front of it.

Theo also tagged former winners Johnny Bananas and Cara Maria Sorbello, who is on the poster with himself, Jordan Wiseley, and Georgia Harrison.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

That got Cara Maria’s attention as she came to the comments section to tell her former War of the Worlds partner not to tag her in his posts if he’s going to “dog” her boyfriend, referring to the Paulie photo.

“Do me a favor and don’t tag me in photos where you dog my boyfriend who constantly talks highly of you. This s**t is getting old,” Cara commented.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

As of this report, Theo hadn’t responded to Cara Maria’s comment, and she was still tagged in the Instagram post.

Paulie and Laurel blast each other in comments section

Another War of the Worlds 2 castmate also jumped into the comments, as former Challenge winner Laurel Stucky seemed amused by the final pic in the series that Theo shared.

Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, responded to Laurel, suggesting she was “still bitter” over her “embarrassing exit that season,” which brought Laurel to reply it was embarrassing how much Paulie talks on the internet but “dies in finals.”

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

Paulie didn’t let the fiery internet battle end after Laurel’s comment, as he fired off several more in the comments section, mostly as replies to fans. In one of the comments, Paulie accused Laurel of performing a sexual act on a pedophile on national TV.

In addition, Paulie said Laurel “wishes she had the stat sheet Cara has” and “has a weird obsession with her.”

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

In responding to Paulie’s comments, Laurel said she was “tuning out” because of his obvious jealousy of other cast members who are actually on the show.

“Your desperation to be cast is not a good look on you. But keep up the good work on trying to instigate problems with everyone who stays being asked back. Tuning out loser,” Laurel wrote.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Instagram

Will Theo, Laurel, Paulie, or Cara Maria be on Season 38?

Laurel, Theo, Cara Maria, and Paulie last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. The theme featured a battle between the Americans and Brits, with things getting ugly early in the game. One moment featured Paulie and Cara sending their castmate, multiple-time champ Johnny Bananas, into early elimination, where Theo defeated him.

It also featured Laurel in an early elimination event against “Ninja” Natalie Duran, which Laurel initially thought she’d won. That was until it was revealed she hadn’t correctly completed all of the required objectives. With that, Ninja scored a major upset over the former champion, sending her home.

As of this report, there haven’t been spoilers or an official cast list for Season 38. However, a lengthy “early speculation” list of prospective cast members for the new season is currently on the Vevmo forum. Laurel is the only potential cast member on that list, with Theo, Cara Maria, and Paulie’s names not included.

Online rumors suggest Season 38 will begin filming within the next month, so spoilers should arrive as to whether or not Laurel is returning to the show. Based on the war of words online, her three former castmates are all doing what they can to get called back to the show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.