The Challenge: Tina Bridges issues warning to ‘Slimeball’ Johnny Bananas: ‘If you have beef, bring it to me’

Former Road Rules star and current OG on The Challenge: All Stars, Tina Bridges, blasted Johnny Bananas after taking exception to comments he made about her on his podcast.

The All Stars 2 and 3 cast member warned Bananas not to include her name when it comes to his “thirsty manufactured b***h drama.”

Along with those comments, she told Bananas to be a “real man” and that it would be her “last warning” to the seven-time Challenge champion.

Tina Barta blasts Johnny Bananas for podcast comments

On Wednesday, The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast member Tina (Barta) Bridges took to Twitter to re-tweet a fan’s video clip from Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast featuring castmate Brad Fiorenza.

Bananas originally shared the clip from the podcast episode on his Twitter with the headline “Does Tina Have the Ability to Not Be Annoying?” and featured Brad discussing Tina’s blowup scene during All Stars 2.

“Hey Slimeball John, don’t bring your thirsty manufactured b***h drama to include my name. We meet for like 5 seconds. Keep to what you know and don’t try to trap people into talking s**t about me,” Tina tweeted.

“How about being a real man and if you have beef, bring it to me. Last warning,” she wrote.

Hey Slimeball John, don't bring your thirsty manufactured bitch drama to include my name. We meet for like 5 seconds. Keep to what you know and don't try to trap people into talking shit about me. How about being a real man and if you have beef, bring it to me. Last warning. https://t.co/fsv2nWE1ps May 4, 2022

Tina followed up her first tweet with another one, tagging Brad and Bananas in the message.

“I hope that @BradFiorenza is proud of me for making this message clear as day but I know that you tend to always hear a whooshing noise whenever someone says something to you. @johnnybananas,” Tina tweeted in her follow-up message.

What were Bananas’ podcast comments?

The Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast featuring Brad Fiorenza was originally released on Spotify last December, with the All Stars 2 cast member joining Johnny Bananas to chat about The Challenge.

During the conversation, Bananas went over previous Challenge seasons and the All Stars 2 season.

He brought up Tina getting nominated for elimination in Episode 5 and her banging pots and pans together in the kitchen to put castmates on notice. A brief clip from that scene popped up in the All Stars 2 trailer (below).

“Does Tina have the ability to not be annoying?” Bananas asked Brad around the 1:02 mark of the podcast.

“Ooh, she’s intense bro,” Brad replied. “I mean I get along with everyone for the most part. I love Tina. I do. She’s great. But like I like when she came up banging the pots and pans. You saw that, right?”

“God, dude,” Bananas said, replying to Brad.

“Johnny, I just put an hour in in the bedroom. I came up to breakfast late because I spent a whole hour talking to her about messages and how they’re perceived because we feel this and we think that, but we can only go off of what people are perceiving, and I like, I mean, like, literally we’re almost doing exercises in the bathroom at this point,” Brad explained.

About 10 minutes after that conversation, Brad said Tina started banging pots and pans together and saying her castmate (Brad’s teammate), Jodi Weatherton, was on her bad side.

“I thought she was joking. I was waiting for the punchline. I was like, no, that’s, that’s a real deal like that. That’s the drill,” Brad told Bananas on the podcast.

Bananas then chuckled about how Tina told her All Stars 2 castmates during the pot banging scene, “Y’all motherf******s are fake,” and Brad, off-camera, replied,” Aw, come on, Tina.”

“Johnny, it’s because I just had that talk with her. I couldn’t believe what I’m hearing!” Brad exclaimed, saying he understood where Tina was coming from, but he was trying to help the audience understand what was going on.

Bananas said that Brad’s “Aw Tina” comment was one of his favorite moments from the season and then criticized Tina for banging the pots and pans.

“That whole scene. It’s like, first of all, think of something original. The banging of pots and pans, it’s been done. Kinda played out,” Bananas commented, adding, “And then her whole statement of ‘I’ve come a long way in the past 10 years.’ Have you?”

Tina’s final season on MTV’s The Challenge was The Duel in 2006, also Johnny Bananas’ rookie season on the show. That season featured Tina getting kicked off in Episode 2 after she punched castmate Beth Stolarczyk following the daily challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.