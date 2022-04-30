The Challenge winner Jenny West wows fans with cheeky swimsuit pics from Ibiza holiday

Former The Challenge winner Jenny West poses during a trip to Ibiza, Spain. Pic credit: @jenniferwestofficial/Instagram

In her time away from MTV’s The Challenge, former winner Jenny West is finding traveling to fun locations full of warmth and beautiful scenery.

The Total Madness and War of the Worlds 2 star visited Ibiza, Spain, for a fun holiday at a villa for her latest excursion.

She shared several images with fans to celebrate the vacation, as she posed in an orange swimsuit, providing some cheeky views to show off her fit physique.

Jenny West poses in stylish orange swimsuit poolside in Ibiza

Jenny West, 35, continues to display her serious attention to fitness, this time showing herself poolside at a beautiful villa in Ibiza, Spain. The Total Madness winner has on dark shades with her stylish orange thong swimsuit as she poses in several photos.

Jenny is turned sideways in her first image, with her head looking over her shoulder to strike a pose for the camera. She may be preparing for a swim at the gorgeous villa, or perhaps she liked the scenery for her photoshoot.

The second photo features Jennifer with her back facing the camera as she raises one arm in the air triumphantly, also showing off her physique, including that well-defined arm and highly muscular legs.

“and just like that… I landed in Ibiza 🏝,” Jenny wrote in her caption, adding, “For the foreseeable I shall be spamming you with beefa.”

“Staying in the most beautiful villa in San Antonio! @villaluckyibiza 🥺🥺 it’s UNREAL!!! If you ever need somewhere to stay that’s in an amazing location THIS is it… I’ll do a villa tour soon!” she told her followers.

She shared additional photos on her Instagram Story from the trip, including her and a friend enjoying some music and dancing poolside at the club O Beach Ibiza.

This time Jenny wore a skimpier stylish gold string bikini as her friend showed off a black bikini and enjoyed the party scene.

Later, Jenny and her friend partied it up some more at the popular outdoor club, Ushuaïa Ibiza, wearing fun concert attire for the packed show. Jenny’s look included a neon green bikini top under a sheer black striped dress with see-through panels for the outing.

Jenny initially debuted on the show Survival of the Fitness before heading to MTV’s The Challenge. She won Total Madness, her rookie season, alongside veteran Johnny Bananas. Jenny returned for War of the Worlds 2 but got eliminated by Tori Deal in a Hall Brawl.

She has maintained her dedication to fitness since that previous Challenge season and now offers others the ability to train with her. She has a 16-week program called Jenny West Transformations, with more details available through her official website.

Fans react to Jenny’s latest swimsuit photos

Jenny has over 280,000 followers on the Gram, so her swimsuit and bikini photo shares generally get a lot of attention. Many of her friends, fans, and followers gave their thoughts on her latest holiday and how fit she looked in her latest images.

One fan called Jenny an “inspiration to all” and “proof that dedication, commitment, determination pays off.”

“🔥🔥🔥 all that hard work definitely pays off 🙌🏾 looking FIYAH,” another of Jenny’s commenters said.

Another admirer proclaimed Jenny has the “greatest booty in the universe,” a distinction she’ll most likely love to see based on her hard work.

Many fans of The Challenge are holding out some hope that Jenny will be one of the returning cast members when Season 38 is revealed at some point for MTV. As of this report, there are no official cast details.

However, there have been rumors of some former cast members coming back to compete, including Melissa Reeves, Laurel Stuckey, and seven-time champ Johnny Bananas.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.