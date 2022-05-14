The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Some ‘very likely’ returning cast members revealed including All Stars OGs

The Challenge is expected to return with Season 38 on MTV in 2022. Pic credit: Paramount+

Anticipation for The Challenge Season 38 continues to build as fans of the MTV show await any official word of who’s in the cast and when the episodes begin. There are no official cast members for the new season yet, but several individuals are “very likely” to appear.

That update arrives courtesy of online spoilers for The Challenge, which shows five competitors are considered strong possibilities for Season 38.

At least one potential team has also been revealed for the upcoming season, which may have some fans scratching their heads.

The Challenge Season 38 cast members possibly revealed

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies concluded months ago with a final won by Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark. That was CT’s fourth win on MTV’s show and Kaycee’s first. The runner-ups included Tori Deal, Kyle Christie, Emy Alupei, and Devin Walker.

Based on spoilers from PinkRose at the Vevmo forum, Tori is currently “very likely” to return for Season 38 of the show. In addition, her friend and castmate, Josh Martinez, is also on that list.

Several other stars are considered “very likely” to return to the show right now. They include former Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves and All Stars OGs Weston Bergmann and Brad Fiorenza.

Wes, 37, is a two-time Challenge champion who stepped away from the show after the Double Agents season. Fans saw him return recently on The Challenge: All Stars 3, where he and Brad are castmates.

At age 41, Brad has shown during All Stars that he still has what it takes to compete on the main show. While he and teammate Jodi Weatherton didn’t reach the All Stars 2 final, they came very close and had many other teams fearing them in dailies or eliminations.

Brad would get teamed up with his Final Reckoning castmate Melissa Reeves based on early rumors. It’s an interesting pair due to the season’s format, which is currently the subject of online speculation.

Season 38 format could involve partners who are ‘allies’

With Season 37 of The Challenge, fans saw a continuation of the spies or agents theme from Double Agents. Males and females were in partnerships and had the opportunity to change partners in the game at certain points.

However, Season 38 appears to have a different theme headed to the MTV competition series with the season called “Ride or Dies.” It would focus on male and female partnerships consisting of people considered allies.

Based on other spoilers online, the season will feature “non-TV” cast members in addition to the regulars from reality TV. These individuals would create boyfriend and girlfriend, husband and wife, friends, or other allies-style pairs.

In answering a fan’s question asking who Melissa would be paired with, Challenge superfan and insider @GamerVev revealed it’s likely Brad. If true, it’s a surprising decision due to their lack of history on or off the show.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Melissa infamously got kicked off her Final Reckoning season due to an early fight with Kailah Casillas. In addition to that season, she and Brad were also castmates on Vendettas. Melissa was eliminated by Episode 5, and Brad was eliminated just before the final.

While they weren’t necessarily allies, the show’s casting department has been known to stretch things before, such as pairing up “exes” who weren’t actually exes and just had a hook-up or brief showmance.

As of right now, there’s also a very long list of potential cast members coming to Season 38 who have yet to get crossed off the list. However, there are also individuals who fans shouldn’t expect to see there, including Kam Williams, Nicole Bass, Leroy Garrett, and Stephen Bear.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.