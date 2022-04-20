The Challenge alum Nicole Bass reveals she’s expecting Baby Beasley with her boyfriend

Nicole Beasley during MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 elimination. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former Ex on the Beach UK and The Challenge competitor Nicole Bass is going to be a mom, as she revealed she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child later this year.

The 30-year-old War of the Worlds 2 competitor announced the exciting news in a video she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

That big news brought congratulations and well wishes from more than several of her former castmates on MTV’s The Challenge, including Kyle Christie, who just became a dad himself last year.

Nicole Bass shares she’s expecting her first child with her partner

Tuesday brought exciting news from former Challenger Nicole Bass, as she shared a video featuring highlights related to her pregnancy reveal.

In a black and white video set to Ed Sheeran’s Small Bump, Nicole showed off a positive Clearblue pregnancy test, her bare baby bump, and the ultrasound image.

Nicole delivers the big news to her mother in another part of the video before sharing an emotional hug. A few slides in the video also show Nicole posing with her boyfriend.

The caption for Nicole’s post refers to her baby as “Baby Beasley” and indicates her expected due date will fall in October 2022.

“Half of you & half of me. Baby Beasley due October 2022, daddy & me can’t wait to hold you. We are so happy our hearts are full, baby you are so loved already. Anyone who knows me personally, knows I have dreamed of this moment to have a family of my own, to have a family with the love of my life & the most amazing partner a girl could only wish for is a dream come true. I love you both dearly 👶💖💙,” Nicole said in her caption.

A report via The Mirror referred to Nicole’s partner as her “mystery boyfriend,” indicating the couple has been together for over two years.

Challenge castmates congratulate Nicole on her pregnancy

With Nicole’s big announcement came plenty of remarks congratulating her. Her Instagram post had racked up over 25,000 Likes and 520 comments as of this writing.

Kyle Christie was amongst her War of the World 2 castmates from the UK and may also have some insight on parenting, as he’s been raising his son Crew Jax Christie for several months now alongside girlfriend Vicky Turner.

Pic credit: @nicholecharbass/Instagram

Jenny West was another one of Nicole’s WOTW 2 castmates and, in fact, the one who eliminated her from the season in Episode 6. She congratulated both Nicole and her boyfriend on the exciting news.

Pic credit: @nicolecharbass/Instagram

Nicole’s friend and Challenge castmate, Georgia Harrison, told her she “cant wait to be crazy aunty g” once the baby arrives.

Pic credit: @nicolecharbass/Instagram

“BEAUTIFUL GIRL!!!!!!!!! You are going to be the best mama there is! I am so happy for you. All my love ❤️ xx,” Challenge castmate Laurel Stucky commented.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Instagram

Nicole first appeared on Ex on the Beach UK 6, where she had several exes, including Josh Ritchie, Adam Oukhellou, Jack Devlin, and Jacques Fraser.

After that show, she arrived as a cast member on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where she was part of Team UK. However, she went into elimination in Episode 6, where castmate Jenny West defeated her in the Trapped event on the Proving Ground.

Nicole didn’t return for any of the MTV seasons since that, and it appears now she’ll have her hands full as she and her boyfriend prepare for the arrival of their first child.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.