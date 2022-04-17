Jenny West from The Challenge poses in floral bikini post-workout to share important Easter message

The Challenge’s Jenny West poses in a floral bikini for the Easter holiday. Pic credit: @jenniferwestofficial/Instagram

It’s the Easter holiday, which typically means Easter egg hunts, baskets, dinner, and enjoying time with one’s family. Some individuals may treat it as a day to be extra careful with what they do, as they’re in the midst of a workout or diet plan.

The Challenge winner Jennifer “Jenny” West flaunted her sculpted abs and muscles in an Easter-themed bikini post for friends, fans, and followers, presenting an important message.

The Total Madness champion used the occasion to wish others a happy holiday, also reminding people to enjoy a guilt-free day because one can always get back to those workouts and strict diets soon after the holiday ends.

Jennifer West shares floral bikini photos after Easter workout

As fans of The Challenge saw during Total Madness and War of the Worlds 2, Jennifer West is an intimidating opponent due to her size and fitness level. Her athleticism helped her become the winner of the Total Madness season amongst women’s competitors, besting Kaycee Clark and Melissa Reeves.

She’s been away from MTV’s show since her WOTW 2 season, missing both the Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies campaigns. However, she’s been keeping up with her workouts and training others to get in better shape.

Easter Sunday brought an Instagram post from The Challenge winner, posing in a colorful floral bikini and sharing an important message for any holiday or cheat day.

“Happy Easter everyone!! 🐣💐🍫☀️,” she wrote in her caption. “Make sure to enjoy your day, relax, eat, drink and don’t feel guilty about it! Today I smashed out an awesome glute session (swipe to end) and now I’m in a bikini chilling with my babies in the garden! Love to you all!”

In her first photo of the series, Jenny poses while kneeling on a comfortable outdoor seat. In the second, she gives a serious bicep flex as she stands in front of beautiful pink flowers. A third photo features the former Challenge winner kneeling on her chair and basking in the fresh air.

Jenny’s fourth pic shows off part of her workout as it looks like she’s doing back extensions or another exercise to help her get that well-sculpted bikini body.

Based on her Instagram Story, Jenny said that workout was savage and had her glutes hurting already.

She shared a cheekier bikini photo, giving followers a rear view as she faced the camera while lying down outdoors.

In another IG Story slide, Jenny showed off some Easter goodies, revealing that her favorite is white chocolate.

“Today I shall be sitting in the garden, enjoying food and drink and relaxing with my babies,” Jenny shared, which could be referring to her pets.

Fans react to Jenny’s Easter bikini photos

Jenny has over 280,000 followers on her Instagram, so her latest post brought plenty of fans and friends wishing her a Happy Easter and showing their admiration for her body of work.

Former Challenge castmate Cara Maria Sorbello was among the commenters, pointing out Jenny’s amazing abs. Jenny replied to let her know those abs might disappear after consuming Easter candy.

Many fans stopped by Jenny’s post to extend a Happy Easter greeting and pay compliments to her for her continued efforts in fitness.

“Such an awesome physique!” one fan commented on Jenny’s post.

Another fan called Jenny “absolutely gorgeous as always” in admiration of her devotion to staying physically fit.

Monsters & Critics reported about Jenny’s previous bikini photos as she promoted her physical fitness transformation program, revealing she had some spots available for interested individuals. Details are available through her 16-week transformation program website.

Most likely, many people will be back to their workouts and diets in the week ahead. First, they’ll enjoy Easter. Thankfully, Jenny stresses the importance of having some guilt-free holiday fun when it comes to that delicious Easter Sunday meal and candy!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.