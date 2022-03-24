Nicole Bass from The Challenge shares stunning bikini photos from Mexico trip

Nicole Bass during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge has featured several reality TV stars who attempted the show from the United Kingdom and had brief appearances in the reality competition series.

While she seemingly vanished from the show after competing in Season 35, Nicole Bass continues to enjoy her life, including her adventures to warm locations.

The 30-year-old, who also appeared in Ex on the Beach UK, recently soaked up some sun at beautiful Mexico beaches and shared some of her gorgeous bikini pictures from the trip.

The Challenge alum Nicole Bass shares latest bikini photos

Nicole Bass grabbed her fans’ and followers’ attention this week, as she posted several sizzling images of herself in different swimsuits with beautiful scenery around her from Mexico.

One of those (below) features the former Challenge star wearing a gorgeous turquoise bikini as she lifts her shades while seated on a beach lounge chair. Beautiful blue skies, sand, and green trees are just behind her.

She’s tagged the photo with Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, located in Puerta Aventura, Mexico.

Nicole’s caption indicates she was there for the “Vitamin D” as she worked on her tan while relaxing at the beach.

Another photo arrived several days later, this time from Turtle Bay Playa Del Carmen, with Nicole in a bold blue and white bikini featuring butterflies on it.

She wore large shades to keep the sun out of her eyes as she sat on the beach, with the beautiful ocean waves nearby.

In her caption, she mentions she had the “best day swimming with the turtles,” which is a major attraction in that specific area in Mexico.

Fans and followers react to Nicole’s ‘stunning’ bikini pics

With Nicole sharing her latest images from Mexico, it brought reactions from many friends, followers, and fans. As of this writing, her turquoise bikini pic racked up over 6,800 Likes, with both photos getting plenty of comments on them.

“Stunning beautiful and gorgeous I hope you having a great time Nicole 💙💙💙🔥🔥😭😭,” a commenter said in admiration of her turquoise bikini photo.

Pic credit: @nicholecharbass/Instagram

Another individual complimented Nicole for all her training to get herself ready to wear that bikini on her trip.

Pic credit: @nicholecharbass/Instagram

Her friend Olivia called her blue bikini with butterflies “stunning” along with some heart-face emojis, prompting Nicole to reply.

Pic credit: @nicholecharbass/Instagram

Another friend called Nicole’s visuals from the beach “unreal” as she rocked that blue bikini after swimming with the turtles.

Pic credit: @nicholecharbass/Instagram

Before arriving to The Challenge, Nicole appeared in Ex on the Beach UK 5, where she was castmates with Zahida Allen. They eventually moved on to MTV’s competition series, with Nicole’s only season, War of the Worlds 2.

She lasted until Episode 6 as part of Team UK but was eliminated by her teammate Jennifer West in the Trapped event. Since then, she hasn’t returned to MTV’s show, and it appears she’s enjoying life just fine without worrying about the competition!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.