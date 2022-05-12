The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves shares sizzling bikini photo featuring her castmates, reveals NFT project

Melissa Reeves during a promotional video for The Challenge: Total Madness season. MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Former finalist Melissa Reeves has shared another thirst trap photo that features her castmates from The Challenge during her trip to the United States several weeks ago.

Melissa, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, made the journey overseas with her daughter Vienna so they could visit Disney in Florida. It also included her linking up with a few castmates to promote their pages with exclusive content.

Among them were fellow finalists Tori Deal and Natalie Negrotti and their Final Reckoning castmate Britni Thornton, who partook in a few sizzling photoshoots.

Melissa Reeves shows off new bikini photo featuring castmates

On Thursday, Melissa Reeves celebrated “Women empowering women 💕” in her latest Instagram photo, which had her posing in a pool for a fun shot with her castmates.

The Total Madness finalist had her blonde hair down as she wore a cheetah print bikini, with Natalie rocking a purple bikini and Britni in bold blue. Tori looked to be enjoying herself as she rocked a bright pink bikini next to their friend, Playboy model Marcela Latinbabe.

Melissa has tagged everyone involved in making the fabulous photo happen, including Mandaline Photography and Social Media and Marketing Expert Valentina Ramos.

Ramos, the Founder and CEO of Valentina Ramos LLC, helps with social media growth strategies, primarily on TikTok and Instagram. She shared a video from the photoshoot (below) set to Jack Harlow’s popular song, First Class.

The video not only includes scenes from the pool shoot but a few other clips of the women as they model different bikinis or enjoy time out on the water on a boat or a jetski.

Natalie, Melissa, and Britni headed out on a boat to celebrate Britni’s birthday during their time together, with their castmate Jozea Flores also joining the fun.

The images above were among several released by these particular Challenge stars, all of whom have their own OnlyFans pages they’re looking to promote. Previously, Natalie and Britni have linked up a few times for different photoshoots, while their castmates Tori and Melissa got involved more recently.

That ultimately resulted in an Easter-themed photo that the women put out featuring skimpy lingerie and bikinis.

Melissa’s trip to the United States also included a quick stop to see her Total Madness castmate Fessy Shafaat as the two shared drinks and dinner together.

Melissa also revealed she’s part of an NFT project

Melissa not only has OnlyFans and a potential career on MTV’s The Challenge, but she’s also ventured into the world of NFTs. Earlier this week, she revealed the Rainforest Rabbits NFTs she is releasing soon. NFTs are non-fungible tokens, a collectible digital asset that lives on the blockchain. Some have even sold for unbelievably high prices to others.

The cartoon image features a grey rabbit wearing an ornate crown, Ray-Ban shades, and a shirt with The Challenge written in green on it. In one hand, it’s clutching a drink, while the other holds a lit stick of dynamite.

The official Instagram page for the project features other Rainforest Rabbit NFTs, including one she revealed for Star Wars Day on May 4th.

Appropriately, it’s wearing a brown robe and wielding a blue lightsaber and a red lightsaber. The rabbit also has horns and what appears to be a sinister look with fire in its eyes, making it unknown if it’s a Jedi, Sith, or something in between.

The full collection features 10,000 unique NFTs that live on the Polygon blockchain. Based on the details from the website, holding one of the NFTs gives members unique benefits from Mommy and Mini. These include social events and parties, Ethereum giveaways, and merchandise giveaways.

Fans can check out more details about Melissa’s NFT project via the official website, RainForestRabbits.com.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.