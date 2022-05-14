The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Major update about upcoming cast revealed by insider

TJ Lavin is expected to return as the host of MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: Paramount Plus/YouTube

As fans anxiously anticipate The Challenge Season 38, spoilers about potential cast members continue to arrive. At least a few individuals appear to be returning from Season 37, and now more details about the cast for the MTV show are coming in.

The previous season was The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, which followed up Double Agents. These seasons involved spy or secret agent themes, but both seasons received mixed reviews from fans and lower ratings.

Now it looks like MTV is potentially creating a new idea that would shake things up for the show’s format.

Insider reveals The Challenge Season 38 cast update

Based on a tweet from Challenge superfan and insider @GamerVev, the new season of MTV’s competition series will bring in “non-TV cast members” for the show.

These could include husband/wife, boyfriend/girlfriend, brother/sister, and friends joining the Season 38 cast. As of this report, it hasn’t been revealed anywhere online who some of those cast members might be.

GamerVev also mentioned that these non-TV cast members wouldn’t make up as much as half of the cast of the new Challenge season, though.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

If true, this would make for a similar situation to a previous season of the show called The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines in 2016. The theme for that season involved cast members paired up with their family members, who mostly hadn’t been on reality television.

Examples included Nany Gonzalez teaming up with her cousin Nicole Ramos, Jenna Compono with her sister Brianna Julig, Cara Maria with her cousin Jamie Banks, and Cohutta Grindstaff with his cousin Jill Tuttle. Cara and Jamie went on to win the season, getting $125,000 each for the win.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of the first-time cast members on that season were one and done, although a few returned for other seasons. They included Jamie, Nany’s cousin Nicole, and Johnny Bananas’ cousin Vince Gilatta.

Who’s in the Season 38 cast so far?

Based on previous spoilers presented online, there only appear to be two cast members that are very likely to appear on The Challenge Season 38. They are Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal and her castmate Josh Martinez.

Speculation is that the new season’s theme involves allies with a tentative title of “Ride or Dies,” which seems to fit in with the cast update mentioned above. The cast will feature male and female partners. Could it mean that boyfriend and girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore return to the show?

In addition to the two known cast members, there is a lengthy list of other prospective cast members for the show on the Vevmo forum thread. That list consists of individuals who haven’t been ruled out yet from appearing in Season 38.

Several individuals have been ruled out. They included two former cast members who are pregnant, Kam Williams and Nicole Bass, as well as Stephen Bear, Natalie Anderson, Leroy Garrett, Cory Wharton, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. Rumors suggest one Season 38 cast member dropped out due to production’s inability to meet her demands.

There are also rumors of several Season 38 rookies contacted from CBS’ Survivor and Big Brother, showing that MTV will continue to pull cast members from the other network.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.