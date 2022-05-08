The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Potential theme, early cast members, and teams revealed for new season?

Will The Challenge Season 38 bring back several rookies from Season 37? Pic credit: MTV

An exciting new season of MTV’s The Challenge could feature a theme never seen before in the history of the competition series.

Recent spoilers have popped up online suggesting what that theme is for Season 38 and who several of the teams that will appear on the show will be.

If done properly, it could be just what the flagship show has needed to gain back many of the fans’ interest and boost those ratings to more respectable numbers.

Keep in mind that this report will include potential spoilers for The Challenge Season 38, so only read on if you are interested in seeing what may be coming for the competition series!

The Challenge Season 38 theme and teams revealed?

Each time a new season of The Challenge is coming up, spoilers begin to surface online about potential cast members. That’s the case for The Challenge Season 38, with two cast members seeming official so far.

Those cast members are former Big Brother star Josh Martinez and Are You The One? star Tori Deal, according to a Vevmo forum thread from Pink Rose. Tori appeared in The Challenge Season 37 final, while Josh was eliminated by Kyle Christie just before the final.

Along with those two cast members, a potential theme for The Challenge Season 38 was revealed. It will be an “allies” or “ride or die” theme, featuring partnerships with cast members that are friends, allies, or romantic partners.

Over on Twitter, some of the potential teams for the allies season were revealed in a tweet that Challenge insider @GamerVev retweeted with a comment that includes, “Some of these are right.”

Among the cast member pairings shown in the tweet are Season 37 finalists Tori Deal and Devin Walker and rookies Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu. Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark is shown teamed up with Fessy Shafaat, and finalist Nany Gonzalez is paired with friend Josh Martinez.

A few teams consisting of All Stars OGs are also in the tweet below with Darrell Taylor and Kendal Sheppard and a team of Nehemiah Clark with Melinda Collins or KellyAnne Judd.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

What else do we know about The Challenge 38?

Over at the Vevmo forum thread, which suggests Tori and Josh are most likely cast members for Season 38, there’s an extensive list of names of other potential cast members.

Among them are former winners Ashley Mitchell, CT Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Jenny West, Wes Bergmann, and Laurel Stucky. There are also favorites like Tony Raines, Kyle Christie, Marie Roda, and Nia Moore.

The forum thread includes eight cast members listed under a “Don’t expect” heading. Unfortunately, that group includes favorites like Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams, who is expecting a baby soon.

Others listed under “don’t expect” are Theresa Gonzalez, Rachel Robinson, Nicole Bass, Cory Wharton, and Stephen Bear.

Most likely, everyone’s favorite host, TJ Lavin, will return as host for the next season. TJ will appear next on The Challenge: All Stars 3 and on The Challenge CBS spinoff later this year.

Of note, The Challenge removed “MTV” from their name on Instagram, which is an interesting move. That could indicate the show is heading to another platform, or they simply want to brand as The Challenge and not be associated with a specific network.

Online rumors suggest The Challenge Season 38 will start filming in the coming weeks, and once it does, spoilers should start arriving about the official cast and daily eliminations.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.