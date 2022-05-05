The Challenge Season 38 rumors: Insider reveals three potential rookies contacted for the cast

The Challenge host TJ Lavin will likely be back in that hosting role for Season 38. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars 3 on the way, many fans are anticipating an epic season of the Paramount Plus spinoff. However, many viewers are also wondering if The Challenge will still happen on MTV.

Have no fear, as Season 38 is still in the works, and casting has been looking at which veterans and rookies to bring on board for another season of the flagship show.

In a recent social media post, a Challenge insider pointed out three individuals from other reality TV shows who got contacted to appear on The Challenge Season 38.

The Challenge Season 38 rookie call rumors

While MTV’s The Challenge initially featured stars from only Real World and Road Rules, it’s since expanded to include cast members from other reality TV shows.

Notably, individuals from Are You The One?, Love Island, Ex on the Beach, Survivor, and Big Brother have appeared on MTV’s competition show, with the latter show providing two of The Challenge’s recent champions.

Therefore it’s no surprise that rookies from Big Brother are continuing to get calls for the show. Based on a recent tweet from a fan, several Big Brother stars were contacted for the cast of The Challenge Season 38.

The fan’s tweet shows three individuals from BB and one from Survivor. However, Challenge insider @GamerVev retweeted the post, indicating that casting didn’t contact one of the individuals shown.

One person on here didn’t get a call. https://t.co/71PwJXC4Wj Get our Big Brother newsletter! May 5, 2022

The photo above shows Big Brother 21 and 22’s David Alexander, BB 23’s Derek Frazier, BB 23’s Britini D’Angelo, and Survivor 39’s Missy Byrd.

Minor spoiler alert warning: Of those cast members, David was recently part of The Challenge CBS spinoff cast, so he may be the one they didn’t contact. Monsters & Critics previously reported about another Big Brother star possibly being contacted for Season 38.

If any of the BB stars join the show, they may join recent regulars from Big Brother, who included Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Amber Borzotra, and Kaycee Clark. The latter two cast members were winners in Season 36 and 37, respectively, alongside teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Other speculation for Season 38 includes returning vets

As of this report, there is no official word or spoilers for who made the final cast for The Challenge Season 38, but speculation has been ongoing. For example, Johnny Bananas got fans excited when he had a podcast episode featuring Challenge host TJ Lavin and suggested he was ready to return to the MTV show again.

In addition, there were recent rumors that former Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves was trying to get in shape in four weeks so she could return for The Challenge.

Two other names that have popped up include veteran stars Laurel Stucky and Tony Raines, both of whom have competed in finals. Laurel went to four finals in her first four seasons. She was a winner on The Challenge: Rivals, her fourth season of the show.

One constant with The Challenge for many seasons now is host TJ Lavin. Right now, it appears to be a safe bet that he’ll return as the host, or handler, or whichever clever name he’s given for the new season’s theme.

Filming has yet to begin for the new season of MTV’s show, but it’s believed it will start in the next several weeks at a location outside of the United States. Once that happens, expect plenty of cast spoilers to start hitting the internet.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.