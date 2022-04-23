The Challenge Season 38 rumors: Fans react to former finalist’s potential return to the show

A former finalist from The Challenge could be on their way back to the show for Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

With filming for The Challenge Season 38 expected soon, speculation about which cast members may appear on the show is starting. One of the latest rumors arrives about a former finalist who could make their return to compete.

In the past several seasons, viewers have seen stars from all over the world competing on the show, including several cast members from the United Kingdom who have done repeat seasons.

A recent social media post has sparked new rumors about one former Challenge finalist seeking advice from others about getting in shape quickly.

Social media post sparks Season 38 rumors

This past week, Melissa Reeves was active on social media as she’d just taken a trip to the United States to visit several of her former Challenge castmates.

While she was part of several photoshoots with her castmates and a fun boat excursion in Miami Beach, Melissa also shared an interesting post asking for fitness help.

“Personal trainer needed in Liverpool to get me fit in 4 weeks message me! Not asking for it for free,” she wrote in her message.

Superfan account @jaychallenge37 shared a screenshot of Melissa’s message and the caption “Melissa for season 38?”

During her trip to the United States, Melissa took her daughter Vienna to Disney in Florida and reunited with Challenge castmates Natalie Negrotti, Britni Thornton, and Tori Deal for some fun. That included a live Q&A session about The Challenge on Instagram, a few photoshoots, and a fun boat trip for Britni’s 31st birthday.

Of those castmates, Tori appeared in MTV’s recent The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, so Melissa and Tori may have been doing some alliance planning for Season 38. It’s unknown if Tori is planning to return for the new season.

In another video that Melissa shared during her visit to the states, she had dinner and drinks with her Total Madness castmate Fessy Shafaat. Fessy was also on the most recent season of MTV’s The Challenge.

Fans react to Melissa’s potential return to The Challenge

Melissa recently visiting the United States and meeting up with more than a few of her friends from The Challenge could signify her interest in returning to MTV’s show. Add in the recent post about needing a trainer to help her in four weeks, and it seems to suggest further she’s getting ready.

“WOOOOOO,” an excited fan commented on the post.

Another fan said they want to see Melissa back on the show but without Fessy or Big Brother players.

Another individual suggested that Fessy is actually why Melissa is returning to The Challenge, as she may have had a thing for him since Total Madness.

One fan said they need Melissa to return to help decide if they can “stan” her after a boring Total Madness season. They mentioned that she competed while pregnant that season, which is the season she reached the final and had to bow out of the competition.

The 29-year-old Melissa Reeves is a former cast member from Ex on the Beach UK 2, which also featured Rogan O’Connor and Kayleigh Morris, two of Melissa’s castmates on The Challenge.

In addition to her Total Madness finals appearance, Melissa also appeared on The Challenge’s Vendettas and Final Reckoning seasons.

She could be one of several Total Madness finalists to return for Season 38. Johnny Bananas, one of the season’s winners, suggested during his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast with guest TJ Lavin, that he’s ready to return to help “save the franchise” and right the “sinking ship” of the past several seasons.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.