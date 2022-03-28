The Challenge rumors: Fessy Shafaat appears in photo with new woman he may be dating

Fessy Shafaat on The Challenge Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat has been seen as a player during his time on MTV’s The Challenge thus far, pursuing several of his castmates during his past two seasons and encountering various issues.

They’ve included Gabby Allen and Tori Deal during Double Agents, followed by his showmance with Amanda Garcia on Spies, Lies & Allies.

His situation with Tori became the basis of rumors that she’d cheated on then-fiance Jordan Wiseley with him, resulting in them calling off their engagement.

Fessy’s showmance with Amanda became an off-and-on relationship following his time on The Challenge, which had at least one instance of him allegedly cheating.

However, Amanda has since got back with her son’s father, and now it appears Fessy has found himself a new woman, based on the latest Challenge rumors.

Photo surfaces of Fessy with a new woman

Based on details from @mtvteapage on Instagram, Fessy may be exploring a new relationship as a photo has arrived featuring The Challenge star posing next to a mystery woman.

In the photo, the brunette woman is wearing a red cowboy hat and a black top. Fessy is posing next to her with black shades raised on his head, a grey tank top, and a few gold chain necklaces.

The page doesn’t have the woman tagged in the photo but mentions Fessy is “with some new chick.”

Pic credit: @mtvteapage/Instagram Story

Following that slide, @mtvteapage provided more details about Fessy’s situation with the mystery woman.

Fessy met the woman three weeks ago during a friend’s birthday in Las Vegas, according to the tea shared. After her friends left, Fessy apparently stayed with her the rest of that week and went skiing together.

The tea points out that Fessy hasn’t posted any photos featuring her on his Instagram due to wanting not to be official so he can hook up with whoever he wants on The Challenge. However, this woman is connected in sports, which is why Fessy will “stick around” with her.

Pic credit: @mtvteapage/Instagram Story

Who is the woman Fessy is potentially dating?

Not a lot is known about Fessy’s new interest. However, based on @mtvteapage’s Instagram Story, the woman with Fessy in the photo is Claudia Bellofatto, who has connections to sports, as evidenced by the video clip screenshot below.

According to her Instagram profile, she’s an on-air host in Las Vegas for Wynn Bet and Blue Wire. She also lists herself as an MLB Bettor’s Eye contributor.

Pic credit: @mtvteapage/Instagram Story

She shared a quick video on her Instagram Story with several others, including Fessy Shafaat, whom she tagged. She also flashes a look at the end of the video, following Fessy’s appearance on screen.

The @thechallenge_news IG page showed off the video clip below.

As mentioned, Fessy hasn’t gone public on social media with Claudia, other than being in her video above. So he may be keeping things secretive right now, just in case he’s part of The Challenge Season 38.

Based on @mtvteapage’s tea, there’s a strong chance he’ll return for his fourth season, although the cast spoilers have yet to arrive.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.