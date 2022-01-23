The Challenge: Fessy Shafaat teases boxing match against OG, All Stars cast member wants undercard fight

Fessy Shafaat seems to have a boxing match set up against a legend of The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

It looks like Fessy Shafaat from Big Brother and The Challenge may have finally found himself an opponent for that next boxing match he wanted.

The two-time finalist had been doing his best to get Spies, Lies & Allies castmate CT Tamburello to put on some gloves and get into the ring with him.

When that didn’t pan out, it seemed Fessy was ready to fight a few other Challenge stars, including a major legend from the show. Based on recent social media, Fessy has an upcoming match against one OG, with another Challenge star wanting in on the undercard.

Fessy shares boxing tease for fight with Challenge legend

In a series of teases shared to his Instagram Story, The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat indicated that a fight date is “coming soon” for him and The Godfather Mark Long.

It would put two heavyweights from MTV’s show against one another, with Fessy, 30, looking to claim another celebrity boxing victory, this time against the 50-year-old Mark Long, a two-time Challenge champion.

An official date looks like it’s to be announced, but it appears based on another IG Story share, Mark’s castmate from The Challenge: All Stars wants a fight at the event too.

“Let me get the undercard,” All Stars’ Nehemiah Clark wrote on a video showing him practicing a flurry of high-speed punches.

The Challenge star won previous celebrity match

Fessy was part of the Big Brother celebrity boxing event last August in Texas. Also participating in the card were other Big Brother and Challenge alum including Jozea Flores, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark.

Fessy took on Big Brother Canada’s Jon Pardy at the event and picked up the win via first-round TKO, making him undefeated in boxing matches against reality TV stars.

That event featured many Challenge castmates attending to root on their co-stars, including Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, and Amanda Garcia.

Another boxing event featuring various reality TV stars, including The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ rookies Ed Eason, Lauren Coogan, and Renan Hellemans, and two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore, was scheduled to take place this month. However, the Celebrity Net Fights website indicates the date was postponed due to COVID-19.

It’s unknown if Mark Long and Fessy’s matchup would be through the same promotion, but that could mean it’s months away.

Fessy called out various Challenge stars

Last June, Fessy attempted to call out his castmate CT to secure his next boxing matchup. However, Fessy tried that with Season 37 still filming, after he’d already been kicked off for an altercation with Josh Martinez. His Instagram Story post, in which he tagged CT, was quickly deleted as Fessy realized CT was still busy with the season.

Not only that, but CT won The Challenge Season 37, earning him a considerable amount of prize money, which probably made a celebrity boxing match look far less appealing.

During the Season 37 reunion, the topic came up via a fan question asking Fessy about the IG post. Since CT appeared live via video conferencing, they discussed the situation. Fessy mentioned he’d sent CT a text about a potential match, and they could make considerable money.

Although CT said he’d handle Fessy in the ring, he indicated he had no interest in the event, which makes sense as he’s co-starring in a film with actors Tom Berenger, Bruce Dern, and Judd Nelson.

As MTV aired the reunion with CT and Fessy’s segment, Challenge alum Tony Raines got into the conversation. He reacted to it on his IG Story, backing up CT, and suggesting he’d knock out Fessy just like Jake Paul did to UFC star Tyrone Woodley.

Late last month, business seemed to pick up as Mark Long let a UFC star know he would take care of Fessy in the ring. Long’s reply arrived after the former UFC champion stepped up and offered to take on Fessy for his friend CT.

Now, less than a month later, it appears Fessy will get that next boxing match he desperately wanted. Based on his opponent, this looks like an epic battle featuring The Challenge old school versus new school that fans won’t want to miss.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.